Akadeum Advances Platform Toward Cell Therapy Applications, New Data Revealed at Biotech Showcase and Development-Stage Automated Instrument Previewing at Advanced Therapies Week

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akadeum Life Sciences Inc., a global leader in buoyancy-based cell separation technology, announced today that it will preview its automated platform at Phacilitate’s Advanced Therapies Week, January 17-20th in Miami, Florida. At Advanced Therapies Week, Akadeum will also share early adopter successes and performance data for its manual kits as the company moves into the cell and gene therapy market.



Last week, Akadeum’s CEO and founder, Dr. Brandon McNaughton, presented at Biotech Showcase—which took place during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference— where he highlighted the company’s latest advancements in its cell isolation and activation platform. Akadeum’s presence at both events showcases the unique ability of its platform technology to gently isolate and activate the types of cells critical for cell therapy workflows.

In addition, the company recently launched its Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit, which has been well received by users. This industry-first product targets and solves workflow challenges for cell and gene therapy research, outperforming industry-standard cell isolation methods in speed, performance, and throughput.

"Cell isolation advancement has been minimal over the last four decades even though needs have been rapidly evolving,” stated Will Plentl, Chief Operating Officer of Zen-Bio. “Akadeum’s BACS™ Microbubbles are a rare and refreshing innovation in cell separation. With the Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kits, we have been able to isolate more cells in a way that’s faster and easier than ever before. ZenBio prides itself on providing the best quality products and solutions for our research partners and tools like Akadeum’s microbubble isolation kits help us deliver on our mission."

Commenting on the product pipeline, McNaughton said, “After hearing from researchers about the pain points in the isolation and activation workflow—two critical steps for cell and gene therapy research—we are developing products that directly resolve users' needs, starting with T cells. We’re pleased that our early adopters have seen improvements that allow them to achieve better results much faster than before.”

As reported by early access users, Akadeum’s Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit consistently produces high-purity T cells at an average of over 96% with up to 20% higher yield. Akadeum's Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit enables users to go from the leukopak bag to highly purified cells in less than one hour by streamlining the pre-isolation cleanup and RBC removal process that has traditionally taken three or more hours using conventional magnetic-based protocols.

Akadeum’s line of research kits is made in a GMP-compliant facility using its patented (BACS™) technology to improve the overall workflow of scientists and researchers working on T-Cells, which are one of the most used cell types in cell and gene therapy. Akadeum’s Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit is currently research use only, and the company is preparing to launch a GMP-grade kit soon. The company is also preparing to launch a T cell activation and expansion kit and is currently accepting a limited number of beta testing sites.

About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences was formed to solve long-standing sample preparation problems in research, diagnostics, and cell therapy markets with a novel flotation-based target isolation platform technology. More than a solution to a single problem, this elegantly simple platform technology is disrupting the separation market—from nucleic acid extraction to cell isolation. Without the critical step of separation (isolating biological targets like DNA, proteins, or cells from biological samples), many diagnostics and therapies would not be possible. The company was the first to commercialize Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS™) microbubble kits for cell isolation applications. In parallel, the company is also establishing industry partnerships.

To learn more about Akadeum and its products, visit https://www.akadeum.com. Inquiries into Akadeum’s products, technology, or partnership opportunities can be made at info@akadeum.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ellie Holt

eholt@uproarpr.com

(229) 869-5305