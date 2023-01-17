English Finnish

12:30 London, 14:30 Helsinki, 17 January 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP SE’S TREASURY SHARES

Pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on June 1, 2022, the Board of Directors has resolved on a directed share issue without payment. Based on the share issue 500,000 of the Company's treasury shares (“Shares”) have now been transferred to CEO Guy Konsbruck. The Shares form a part of the remuneration package under the CEO agreement.

After the execution of the share issue 6,541,514 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing approximately 2.45 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

