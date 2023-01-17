Intimate Wash Care Products Market Worth USD 6.07 Bn by 2029 Business Environment Analysis, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Pune, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a report on “ Intimate Wash Care Products Market “. The global Intimate Wash Care Products Market is expected to be worth USD 6.07 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period and was valued at USD 2.98 billion in 2021. The intimate wash care products industry is dominated by leading players such as Sanofi; Unilever; The Himalaya Drug Company; Wet and Dry Personal Care.; Combe Incorporated; SweetSpot Labs USA.; Sliquid, LLC.; and The Honey Pot.



Intimate Wash Care Products Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for the report includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary research. Both primary resources (key players, market leaders, and in-house experts) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases) along with analytical tools are employed to build the predictive and forecast models. The key data points taken from primary sources include understanding the competitive landscape, validation and triangulation of all the numbers and graphs, current and proposed production values of a particular product by market players, validation of reports segmentation and key qualitative findings, percentage split of individual markets for geographical analysis, and validation of the numbers of various industries for market type.

Intimate Wash Care Products Market Overview

Feminine hygiene has become of great importance to maintain intimate health . Intimate wash and care products have become popular among women across the world. Approximately 40% of American females use an intimate wash to maintain hygiene. Therefore, the increasing popularity of the product has been contributing to the intimate wash care products market growth. Growing usage of intimate wash care products among sportswomen and several publicity campaigns are encouraging women to trust these products. Additionally, the financial independence of working women has empowered them to spend more on personal hygiene.

Intimate Wash Care Products Market Dynamics

Increasing female literacy rate, rapid urbanization, and rising purchasing power of females are factors accelerating awareness and adoption of feminine hygiene products across the world. Over the past few years, women across the globe have become more informed about their personal hygiene needs and the products available in the market. For a large number of consumers, intimate care products have become an important part of the daily hygiene routine.

The increased spending capability of women due to rising disposable incomes is a major factor triggering the growth of the intimate wash care products market. Another reason for this growth is the increase in the number of working mothers, which in turn, has led to a rise in disposable income, primarily in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Several issues continue to challenge the intimate wash care products market, with manufacturers of natural skincare products facing the most significant challenges within the industry. Manufacturing natural and sustainable formulations is a difficult task in the skincare market as it limits the total number of raw materials or ingredients available for use.

Intimate Wash Care Products Market Regional Insights

North America region dominated the global intimate wash care products market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The easy availability of intimate care products due to their growing popularity and high spending in the region are some key reasons driving the North America Intimate Wash Care Products market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR and hold a significant share of the intimate wash care products market during the forecast period. An increase in the use of feminine intimate care products by young consumers and a rise in awareness about intimate hygiene in developing countries such as India and China are driving the intimate wash care products market in Asia Pacific.

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.98 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 6.07 Bn. CAGR 9.3 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 200 No. of Tables 105 No. of Charts and Figures 103 Segment Covered Form, Price range, Nature, Sales Channel, End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Intimate Wash Care Products Market Segmentation

By Form

Creams

Moisturizers

Oils/Gels

Foams

Others



By Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium



By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Specialty Outlets

Independent Small Stores

E-Retailers

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America





Intimate Wash Care Products Market Key Competitors:

Sanofi

Kao Corporation

Combe Incorporated

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Honey Pot Company, LLC

Organic Glide Company

Unilever

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company

SweetSpot Labs USA

The Himalaya Drug Company

DS Healthcare Group Inc.

Sliquid, LLC

Wet and Dry Personal Care

WOW Freedom Company

The Himalaya Drug Company.

Svish

Piramal Pharma

Millennium Herbal Care

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

Skin Elements Company

Makhai

Imbue

Combe Incorporated.

Lemisol Corporation

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company

Namyaa

Key questions answered in the Intimate Wash Care Products Market are:

What are the macroeconomic factors affecting the Intimate Wash Care Products market and its potential?

What are the Intimate Wash Care Products market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends?

What is the detailed value chain analysis of the Intimate Wash Care Products market?

What is the cost structure of the products and segments covered in the report?

What is the in-depth pricing analysis, by key segments, regions and by major market participants?

What is the analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario?

What is the analysis of the Intimate Wash Care Products market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants?

What is the competitive landscape of the Intimate Wash Care Products market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Intimate Wash Care Products market?

