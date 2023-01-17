Global Organic Skincare Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Avon Products, Estee Lauder Yves Rocher and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Skincare Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global organic skincare market.



This report focuses on organic skincare market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the organic skincare market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global organic skincare market is expected to grow from $8.9 billion in 2021 to $9.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The organic skincare market is expected to grow to $14.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.



Major players in the organic skincare market are Procter and Gamble, L'Oreal S.A, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Yves Rocher, Johnson & Johnson, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Arbonne International LLC, Private Label, Shiseido Company Limited, True Botanicals Inc, Weleda, Burt's Bees, Natura & Co., and Purity Cosmetics Inc (100% Pure)



The organic skincare market is made up of entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell organic skincare products that are used for skin care because they are safe to use and environmentally friendly.Organic skincare refers to skin care products that are made from organically farmed ingredients and do not use laboratory-made substances. These are less harmful to the environment and consist of plant-derived ingredients.



The main types of organic skincare are facial care, body care, and others. Facial care refers to a beauty treatment that cleans and improves skin tone and texture. These are used by both males and females. These are distributed through various distribution channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.



North America will be the largest region in the organic skincare market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the organic skincare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of skin issues is expected to propel the growth of the organic skincare market going forward. Skin issues or diseases are conditions that affect the skin and may cause rashes, inflammation, itchiness, or other skin changes. Organic skin care products are helpful to minimise skin issues as they are natural products and are suitable for all types of skin.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the organic skincare market. Major companies operating in the organic skin care products market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2022, Biologi, an Australia-based natural skincare and organic skincare brand, launched the first-ever anti-pollution serum that contains a wild-harvested extract called the BG Defense anti-pollution serum. Biology said that this new serum contains strawberry gum leaf as the main ingredient, which is a perfect protector against environmental triggers and aggressors.



In June 2020, Loreal, a France-based personal care company, acquired Thayers Natural Remedies for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition gives Loreal a portfolio of high-quality skincare products that can serve a diverse group of consumers and can develop and expand their skincare business. Thayers Natural Remedies is a US-based natural and organic skincare company.



The countries covered in the organic skincare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.78 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $14.42 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Skincare Market Characteristics



3. Organic Skincare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Organic Skincare



5. Organic Skincare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Organic Skincare Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Organic Skincare Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Organic Skincare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Facial Care

Body Care

Other Types

6.2. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Male

Female

6.3. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/ Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

7. Organic Skincare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Skincare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Skincare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

