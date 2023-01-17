The Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is forecast to grow by $4102.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892896/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the echocardiography (ECG) devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased incidence of cardiac disorders, focus on preventive treatment, and new product launches.



The echocardiography (ECG) devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers



By Product

• Resting

• Ambulatory

• Stress



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of technologies to develop advanced ECG devices as one of the prime reasons driving the echocardiography (ECG) devices market growth during the next few years. Also, paradigm shift toward portable devices and increased funding to companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the echocardiography (ECG) devices market covers the following areas:

• Echocardiography (ECG) devices market sizing

• Echocardiography (ECG) devices market forecast

• Echocardiography (ECG) devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading echocardiography (ECG) devices market vendors that include Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DMS Service LLC, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nasiff Associates Inc., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp., Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Wuhan Zoncare Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and AliveCor Inc. Also, the echocardiography (ECG) devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

