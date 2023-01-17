The Global Dark Beer Market is forecast to grow by $25,898.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dark Beer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891103/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dark beer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for dark beer among millennials, product launches, and the increasing number of breweries.



The dark beer market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Packaging

• Cans

• Bottles



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the dark beer market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in online sales and growing demand from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dark beer market covers the following areas:

• Dark beer market sizing

• Dark beer market forecast

• Dark beer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dark beer market vendors that include Allagash Brewing Co., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Evolution Craft Brewing Co., Faubourg Brewing Co. LLC, Flying Dog Brewery LLLP, Great Divide Brewing Co., Harviestoun Brewery Ltd., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., and Weekend Beer Co. Also, the dark beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

