Foundry Announces Key Promotions to Form New Consumer Leadership Team

Boston, MA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry (an IDG, Inc. company), the global leader in media, martech and data for the tech community, today announced seven key promotions that will make up its new consumer leadership team. The team will leverage Foundry’s outcome-based marketing platform to nurture, identify and action its audience to serve the needs of technology marketers across the globe. The team will also take the lead on driving Foundry’s strategic investments in consumer brands forward.



“Foundry’s iconic consumer brands have guided decisions for tech enthusiasts for more than 50 years, and we continue to invest in their significance and success,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, Foundry. “The internal promotions and appointments we’ve made throughout the organization to place personnel into key leadership roles within our growing consumer team will position Foundry to expand our consumer footprint across global markets.”

The new leadership team is made up of the following personnel, all of whom have been promoted from within the company:

Christian Löbering, Managing Director - Consumer – Taking on this new role, Löbering will oversee Foundry's consumer efforts as a continuation of the consumer-facing work he's led on the editorial side of Foundry's business, previously being Global Director Content - Consumer and Publishing Director of B2C & Channel.





Simon Jary , SVP Consumer Worldwide - In his new position, Jary will be tasked with transforming the business from a strategic, tactical and operational standpoint. Jary has decades of invaluable experience in leading the consumer business in various roles, is closely connected to the industry and will give momentum to the company's growth plans.





Markus Ekberg , Head of Consumer Revenue, Foundry International - With a proven track record of success driving Foundry's Swedish consumer revenue and a deep understanding of the business, Ekberg will be responsible for all consumer revenues outside of Affiliate. He will work closely with the consumer leadership team on ensuring wider sales focus on the company's B2C solutions across all sales activities.





Ole Evers , Global Director Affiliate - Evers will lead the global Affiliate team and establish it as one of Foundry's central strategic growth areas. With a strong analytical and cross-department integration background, he will now focus on collaborating across all departments to further grow Foundry's Affiliate revenues.





Marie Black , Editorial Director EMEA & LatAm – Consumer - Black will lead the consumer editorial teams from Germany, Sweden and Poland, and retain her responsibilities for Macworld and Tech Advisor, including Spain and France. She has a deep understanding of the content, the websites and the driving factors that make Foundry's content commercially successful.





Jon Phillips, Editorial Director North America & APAC – Consumer - While remaining as leader of Foundry's two global brands PCWorld.com and Techhive.com, Phillips will now actively consult with Foundry's commercial team to provide clear guidance as to the strength of the company's North America & APAC audience across Foundry's global portfolio of brands. He will actively work with them in developing commercial solutions to meet the needs of Foundry's customers.





Neil Bennett, Global Director Product & Data - Bennett will lead Foundry's product and data, which are the centerpieces of the company's new strategy and the vehicles that will help them accelerate the growth of its consumer business.





Completing the consumer leadership team, Henri Metivier will remain Foundry’s Global Head of Consumer Audience and Chris Norman continue to head FP&A for the company’s consumer and editorial businesses.

"We are thrilled to announce these promotions to help build out the next chapter in our consumer leadership team,” said Christian Loebering, Global Managing Director - Consumer at Foundry. “These team members have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, dedication and leadership within Foundry, and we have great confidence that they will continue to excel in their new roles. We are excited to see the impact they will have as they take on these new and increased responsibilities, and continue to drive our company forward."

For more information, visit: www.foundryco.com .