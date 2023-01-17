Aravo Earns Net Zero Contributor Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravo, the leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, has earned its carbon-conscious Net Zero Contributor Certification.



The Net Zero Contributor Certification administered by the carbon management company, Greenly, attests to the fact that a company's carbon emissions have been measured and that the company has committed to a reduction action plan in line with the Paris Agreement, over the next three years.

“Aravo is proud to achieve the Net Zero Contributor Certification which represents our commitment to measurement and reduction of carbon emissions,” said Michael Saracini, CEO of Aravo. “Climate change is one of the most urgent challenges facing our world today. The steps we are taking to reduce our environmental impact are also fully aligned with the ESG goals of our customers as we help them build ethical and sustainable supply chains.”

Aravo’s carbon-conscious plan includes commitments to reducing its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, continuous employee engagement on climate issues and decarbonizing its supply chain. The company also plans to reduce emissions outside its activity scope by supporting the Verra-certified Ribeirinhos, Brazil Forest Management project. The Ribeirinhos project improves carbon sequestration as well as provides environmental and social impacts including implementation of cooking methods that are less dependent on wood, sustainable agriculture and protection against the threat of illegal land grabbers.

“We’re excited and honored to have Aravo join the Net Zero Contributor community, as we recognize all of the hard work and effort they put into building a sustainable structure for their business and the planet,” said Alexis Normand, CEO and co-founder of Greenly. “Corporate responsibility will be the key to reducing carbon emissions and to hitting global targets set in place by the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Aravo delivers the smartest third-party risk and resilience solutions, powered by intelligent automation. As a centralized system of record for all third-party data, Aravo provides organizations with a complete view of their third-party ecosystem throughout the lifecycle of the relationship and across multiple risk domains including ABAC, ESG, GDPR, InfoSec, financial, ethics, supply chain resilience, and business continuity. For more than 20 years, Aravo’s award-winning technology and unrivaled domain expertise has helped the world’s most respected brands accelerate and optimize their third-party management programs, delivering better business outcomes faster and ensuring the agility to adapt as programs evolve. Learn more at www.aravo.com.

