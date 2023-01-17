Aidéo Technologies™ Adds to Revenue Cycle and Coding Expertise with Addition of Marcia Leighton

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the addition of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Executive Marcia Leighton.



With experience in both the RCM services sector and private medical practice, Leighton brings a wealth of knowledge from business process workflow design, health informatics, and the implementation of the full scope of RCM tools.

“The addition of Marcia Leighton is a significant piece of the puzzle as we continue to grow our team and expertise in revenue cycle management and autonomous coding,” said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo Technologies. “As we prepare to expand our capabilities, Marcia will not only provide more bench strength to our team but her specific experience working with providers will be vital to our success.”

Leighton is the current Chapter President of HFMA, West Virginia. Her past experience includes a most recent stint with MC3 Consulting, revenue cycle leader for multi-specialty provider Clinical Associates, and as Executive Director Client Services for Firstsource.

Aidéo provides autonomous coding to the revenue cycle management industry through its Gemini™ system, which includes the Gemini Coding Platform™, Gemini Autonomous Coding Factory™ and Coding Assist service. Aidéo’s proprietary factory approach to autonomous coding creates a single recipe for building and training an autonomous coding model across multiple specialties that creates a basis for continuous scaling and rapid expansion into new specialties.