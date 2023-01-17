CLA Foundation Awards $100k Strategic Grant to Boys & Girls Club of Uvalde

Uvalde, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that its CLA Foundation granted $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Uvalde.

“We are thrilled to build out a new Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, supporting the community during such a critical time,” said Doug Wells, interim vice president, southeast region, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “CLA’s financial resources and services greatly enhance our ability to serve young people and families in Uvalde and we deeply appreciate their efforts.”

Boys & Girls Club offers safe spaces for young people after school and during the summer, providing homework help, healthy snacks, high-quality programs, and supportive relationships. When it learned of Uvalde’s overall plans to heal and grow, the CLA team leaned in to learn how they could go deeper to help the community and Boys & Girls Club realize their vision for the future.

“When long-time CLA client Boys & Girls Clubs of America shared they were proactively opening a club in Uvalde, we immediately asked how we could help,” said Kelsey Vatsaas, managing principal of the nonprofit industry at CLA. “We’re honored to support Boys & Girls Club as it continues to make profound impacts on communities it serves.”

Adding to the $100,000 CLA Foundation grant, the CLA community engagement team organized a series of events to give more. CLA held its inaugural Belonging and Inclusion Summit in Texas this past November, and CLA attendees donated books, games, and toys for the new club. Additionally, CLA is providing another $45,000 worth of goods to outfit the entire academic center of the new Boys & Girls Club.

CLA also held its advancement conference in Texas in November and invited attendees to champion the Uvalde community and its neighboring 25 school districts. In collaboration with Day 1 Bags, attendees packed 1,000 trauma informed care kits for teachers to use to promote mental and emotional wellness for students.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America has a 160+ year history of providing services to young people. Its 4,900+ clubs serve 4.3 million youth across the United States.

CLA is providing Boys & Girls Club of Uvalde services including outsourced accounting and finance, executive search services to find a site director, and opening connections to clients that offer mental health services. In the past year, CLA has worked with over 100 independent Boys & Girls Clubs across the country – providing a mix of outsourcing, digital, tax, assurance, and consulting services.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.