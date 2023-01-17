Pan American Energy to Support Proposed University of Nevada Research and Development of Lithium Production from Geothermal Brines

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce its support of the proposed project “Battery-grade lithium hydroxide production from geothermal brines” (the “Project”). The Project is being led by the research team at the University of Nevada in response to the Department of Energy – Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) funding opportunity announcement – DE-FOA-0002823.



The Project is focused on developing novel approaches to efficiently separate lithium from other available ions in lithium brine solutions. Pan American expects to participate in and support the project by providing brine solutions taken from our Green Energy Lithium property as part of the Company’s permitted re-entry well exploration program. The project principal investigators are Ehsan Vahidi, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, and John N. Butler, Endowed Professor, Department of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering, University of Nevada, Reno, in collaboration with the Idaho National Laboratory.

Jason Latkowcer, CEO and Director, comments, “We are excited to support the Project from the University of Nevada. By pairing our exploration work at the Green Energy Lithium property with the work being done by this highly-qualified team, we hope to help contribute to their efforts of developing next-generation extraction technologies. If successful, these types of projects have the potential to benefit not only our company but the industry as a whole.”

Ehsan Vahidi, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering, University of Nevada, states, “The overarching goal of the proposed study is to develop an emerging green process to separate lithium from other ions in brines with high efficiency and minimum energy consumption. We believe that the proposed project has the potential to help U.S. prosperity and sustainability by transforming scientific research into innovative solutions that can elevate the lithium mining industry.”

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company’s maiden asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

