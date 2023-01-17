The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market is forecast to grow by $ 121.35 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770979/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets, the growing need to focus on core competencies, and strong research funding.



The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market is segmented as below:

By Service

• CMO

• CRO



By End-user

• Big pharmaceuticals

• Small and medium-sized pharmaceuticals

• Generic pharmaceuticals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of us FDA-approved manufacturing facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of patent expiration of drugs and the advent of big data will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market covers the following areas:

• Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market sizing

• Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market forecast

• Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market vendors that include Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cmic Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Recipharm AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Parexel International Corp., OPTIMAPHARM d.o.o., and Novotech Australia Pty Ltd. Also, the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

