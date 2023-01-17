Global Edible Animal Fat Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Ten Kate Holdings, Cargill, Darling Ingredients and Archer Daniels Midland Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Animal Fat Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global edible animal fat market.



This report focuses on edible animal fat market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the edible animal fat market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global edible animal fat market is expected to grow from $25.57 billion in 2021 to $26.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.84%. The edible animal fat market is expected to grow to $31.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.47%.

Major players in the edible animal fat market are Ten Kate Holdings, Cargill Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Sanimax, Baker Commodities Inc, York Foods Pty Ltd, Saria Group and Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd.



The edible animal fat market consists of the sale of edible animal fat and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to consumable animal fats obtained from animals that have been bred, reared, slaughtered, and processed specifically for humans. Animal fats are primarily used in the manufacture of margarine, shortening, and compound fat. They can also be found in a variety of processed foods. Animal fats are used in the production of soaps, fatty acids, lubricants, and feedstuffs, among other things.



The main type of edible animal fat is liquid, solid, and semi-solid. The liquid edible animal fat are obtained from various sources. Liquid fats (also known as oils) are high in unsaturated fatty acids, which are generally sourced from marine sources. The source included pig, cattle, and other sources. The application included culinary, bakery & confectionery, savory snacks, R.T.E foods/convenience foods, bio-diesel, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ediable animal fat market in 2021. The regions covered in the ediable animal fat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of edible animal fats in the food industry is expected to drive the edible animal fats market. Because of their delectable flavor and outstanding cooking and baking abilities, edible animals are being adopted in food production and the food industry.

For instance, according to the articles published by North American Renderers Association (NARA), in 2020, beef and animal fat are the fourth and fifth largest categories of animal components by volume in the food industry, with over 100,000 tons of beef fat utilized annually.

Furthermore, oils and fats are worth $218.1 million as food components account for 306,347 tons of raw material each year. Therefore, the increasing adoption of edible animal fats in the food industry will rise the demand for edible animal facts and hence driving the market.



Plant expansion is a key trend gaining popularity in the edible animal fat market. The manufacturers in this market are focusing on expanding their facilities to produce better products to meet the market demand. For instance, in November 2021, Cargill Inc., a US-based food corporation announced a $35 million expansion of its Port Klang production facility in Malaysia. At the facility, the company plans to produce a range of specialty fats for use in chocolates, coatings, fillings and compounds, spreads, bakery fats and other applications.



In December 2021, Darling Ingredients Inc., a US-based developer, and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients acquired Valley Proteins Inc., for US$1.1 billion. With this acquisition, Darling Ingredients expect to be accretive post-integration. Darling's global supply of waste fats and greases will be supplemented by Valley Proteins. Valley Proteins Inc. is a leading exporter of poultry-based fats and proteins to feed manufacturers, and renewable energy ingredients for the biofuel industry worldwide.



The countries covered in the ediable animal fat market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.56 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $31.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

