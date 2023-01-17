The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market is forecast to grow by $1497.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770976/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sinus dilation devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, the benefits of sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, and the favorable reimbursement scenario.



The sinus dilation devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Balloon sinus dilation devices

• Endoscopes

• Surgical instruments

• Sinus stents



By Application

• Standalone sinus dilation

• Hybrid sinus dilation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in sinusitis treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the sinus dilation devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing awareness about sinus dilation devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sinus dilation devices market covers the following areas:

• Sinus dilation devices market sizing

• Sinus dilation devices market forecast

• Sinus dilation devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sinus dilation devices market vendors that include Accurate Surgical and Scientific Instruments Corp., Aetna Inc., B. Braun SE, Creganna Medical Unlimited, Dalent LLC, EMOS Technology GmbH, ESC Medicams, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intersect ENT Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, SinuSys Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Summit Medical LLC, and Johnson and Johnson. Also, the sinus dilation devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770976/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________