The Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by $15.72 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767743/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ophthalmology therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the prevalence of eye diseases, approval of novel therapeutics and strong drug pipeline, and strong uptake of anti-VEGF inhibitors.



The ophthalmology therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Retinal disorder

• Glaucoma

• Dry eye disease

• Eye infections and inflammation

• Other therapeutics



By Type

• Prescription drugs

• OTC drugs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the development of novel drug delivery systems as one of the prime reasons driving the ophthalmology therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in strategic alliances and increasing research on gene therapy products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ophthalmology therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Ophthalmology therapeutics market sizing

• Ophthalmology therapeutics market forecast

• Ophthalmology therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmology therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Adrif Vision, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Eyeris Vision Care Pvt. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Oxurion NV, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Swissvision, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vee Remedies, and Visufarma. Also, the ophthalmology therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________