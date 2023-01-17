The Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market is forecast to grow by $24604.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.84% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751905/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric vehicle transmission system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for BEVs, reduction in battery pack prices, and adoption of multi-speed transmission.



The electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single-speed transmission

• Multi-speed transmission



By Application

• Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

• Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in popularity of e-axle systems as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle transmission system market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid development of electrified luxury vehicles and use of lightweight transmission design will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle transmission system market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, Eaton Corp. Plc, GKN Automotive Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Magnetic Systems Technology, Marposs Spa, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the electric vehicle transmission system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

