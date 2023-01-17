Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East announce new Director of Entrepreneurial Services

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South- East, part of a global angel investor network, announce that Barry Etra will be taking on the Director of Entrepreneurial Services role. Barry currently serves as the President of the Keiretsu Atlanta Chapter and will retain the responsibilities of that position. In his expanded role, Barry will be responsible for sourcing and qualifying startup deals that will be presented to angel investor members in monthly Forum meetings. This announcement comes at an exciting time for Keiretsu Forum and the South-East region, as innovation continues to fuel exponential growth. In addition, Barry will be a new ally for regional companies seeking funding.



For context, in 2021, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East members invested over $13M in 44 companies, funding 76% of the companies who presented at a Keiretsu Forum, with 58% of those companies coming from within the Mid-Atlantic and South East Regions.

"Barry's appointment is perfectly timed to meet the growing demand and our planned expansion in the South-East region," says Howard Lubert, Area President of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East. "Barry brings a strong commitment that is evident in the growth we have seen in Atlanta and his new role will allow us to support more entrepreneurs and generate higher returns for investors. With Barry's leadership, we are confident that Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East will continue to be an integral part of the region's innovation."

Barry commented on his appointment: "I'm very excited to expand my role with Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East as Director of Entrepreneurial Services. I look forward to working with top angel investors in both regions and throughout North America, finding great deals for them, and helping maximize returns on their investments. It's a privilege to be part of this strong ecosystem and to help it grow."

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 50+ chapters on four continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To date the 3,000+ Keiretsu members have invested over $900 million in 2,400+ companies.

