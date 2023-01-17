New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "4D Bioprinting Market by Type of Technology, Application Area, End-user and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380614/?utm_source=GNW

One such application area is 3D bioprinting that includes the printing of living cells and enables the development of highly complex tissues that mimic the structure and performance ability of desired organ, within the body. Although 3D bioprinting results in the printing of an exact replica of primary human organs, however, the printed 3D objects are inert and static in nature and are unable to change shape when subjected to environmental changes. 4D bioprinting makes this possible; 4D bioprinting refers to the incorporation of a fourth dimension that enables these structures to change their shape with time. The additional element in the bioprinting technology that enables the fourth dimension, includes application of smart materials, which have the tendency to morph in the presence of stimuli (such as, heat, water, light, electricity, magnetic energy, stress, strain, and pressure). In addition to the ability to morph, these 4D printed structures have the ability to self-repair and can adapt to various environmental changes. This technology, though, is currently associated with several challenges; these include printing the existing stimuli-responsive materials and optimizing them with bio-inks. Assembling and folding deformations in 4D printed structures is also quite demanding.



Owing to the ongoing advancements in the 4D biofabrication technology, several players are actively adopting and developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. It is worth highlighting that 4D bioprinting is garnering a lot of attention from academicians and industry players. In fact, the volume of affiliated scientific literature has increased at a rate of ~130% since last five years, demonstrating the growing popularity of 4D bioprinting. Further, looking at the wide range of applications associated with the 4D bioprinting, such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and drug related applications, a number of start-ups have also emerged in this domain. Given the rising interest of stakeholders towards technological advancements and growing adoption of 4D bioprinting for above mentioned applications, we believe that the overall market for 4D bioprinting is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The 4D Bioprinting Market – Distribution by Type of Technology (Extrusion-based Technology, Laser-based Technology, Inkjet-based Technology and Others), Application Area (Biomedical Applications and Others), End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research and Development and Other End-users) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the 4D bioprinting market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of 4D bioprinter and smart biomaterial developers. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the 4D bioprinting market in the short to mid-term, and long term.

A general overview of the 4D bioprinting and its working principle, which features details on the different stimuli responsive materials used in 4D bioprinting (including, physical and chemical stimulus). Further, the chapter includes details on the various technologies (such as, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused filament modeling, jet 3D printing, direct ink writing and selective laser melting) being used in 4D bioprinting. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the applications, limitations associated and factors which would lead to projected growth in the coming years.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of 4D bioprinters, featuring information on the status of development (commercial and under development), type of biomaterial (natural, polymer, synthetic, ceramic and others / undisclosed), type of technology (extrusion-based technology, polymer-based technology, laser-based technology, micro-valve technology, electro-writing, fused filament fabrication, vector technology and others / undisclosed), type of stimulus used (heat, light, moisture and others / undisclosed), product specifications (remote accessibility, and software and service), applications area(s) (tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, wound healing, electronics, drug discovery and development, orthopedics and others) and end-user(s) (academic and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies). In addition to this, the chapter features information on 4D bioprinter developers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of smart biomaterials, featuring information on the status of development (commercial and under development), type of biomaterial (polymer, metallic, natural and others / undisclosed), form of biomaterial (sheet, liquid, gel, fibre, versatile and others / undisclosed), type of stimulus used (heat, electric field, magnetic field, moisture, enzymes / chemicals and others / undisclosed) and application area(s) (tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, wound healing, drug-based applications, orthopedics and others). In addition to this, the chapter features information on smart biomaterial developers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

A benchmarking analysis of the various players engaged in developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. It highlights the capabilities of the players in terms of their expertise across the products developed or under development. The analysis allows companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their peer groups and identify opportunities to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of 4D bioprinters, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as product strength (including, commercial status, type of biomaterials, type of technologies used, type of stimulus used and number of specifications) and product diversity (including, application area(s) and end-user(s)).

Tabulated profiles of the key players involved in developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of various publications for 4D bioprinting, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging key focus areas, popular publishers (in terms of number of publications), popular journals (in terms of number of number of publications), journal impact factor, popular journals (in terms of journal impact factor) and popular funding bodies (in terms of number of publications). It also highlights the timeline analysis (by article type and journal impact factor), along with the benchmarking of the publications to develop more insightful opinions on the recent trends related to research and development in this area.

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing companies under an insightful Porter’s Five Forces framework.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential associated with the 4D bioprinting market, over the coming 12 years. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term, and long term, for the period 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of technology (extrusion-based technology, laser-based technology, inkjet-based technology and others), application area (biomedical applications and others), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research and development and other end-users), key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Suhridh Sundaram (Chief Operating Officer, Avay Biosciences)

Preethem Srinath (Doctoral Candidate, CURAM)

Sam Onukuri (Independent Consultant, the US)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is meant by 4D Bioprinting?

How does 4D bioprinting work?

What are the benefits of 4D Bioprinting?

Who are the leading developers of 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials?

Which is the hub of 4D bioprinter and smart biomaterial developers?

What is the relative competitiveness of different 4D bioprinter and smart biomaterial developers?

What is the relative competitiveness of different 4D bioprinters?

What are the strengths and threats for the developers engaged in the 4D bioprinting industry?

What is the focus of various publications related to 4D bioprinting?

What is the current / future market of 4D bioprinting?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the 4D bioprinting market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of the 4D bioprinting and its working principle, which features details on the different stimuli responsive materials used in 4D bioprinting (including, physical and chemical stimulus). Further, the chapter includes details on the various technologies (such as, Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Fused Filament Modeling, Jet 3D Printing, Direct Ink Writing and Selective Laser Melting) used in 4D bioprinting. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the applications, limitations associated and factors which would lead to projected growth in the coming years.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of 4D bioprinters, featuring information on the status of development (commercial and under development), type of biomaterial (natural, polymer, synthetic, ceramic and others / undisclosed), type of technology (extrusion-based technology, polymer-based technology, laser-based technology, micro-valve technology, electro-writing, fused filament fabrication, vector technology and others / undisclosed), type of stimulus used (heat, light, moisture and others / undisclosed), product specifications (remote accessibility, and software and service), applications area(s) (tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, wound healing, electronics, drug discovery and development, orthopedics and others) and end-user(s) (academic and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies). In addition to this, the chapter features information on 4D bioprinter developers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 provides an overview of the current market landscape of smart biomaterials, featuring information on the status of development (commercial and under development), type of biomaterial (polymer, metallic, natural and others / undisclosed), form of biomaterial (sheet, liquid, gel, fibre, versatile and others / undisclosed), type of stimulus used (heat, electric field, magnetic field, moisture, enzymes / chemicals and others / undisclosed) and applications area(s) (tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, wound healing, drug-based applications, orthopedics and others). In addition to this, the chapter features information on 4D smart biomaterials and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 6 presents an insightful benchmarking analysis of the various players engaged in developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. It highlights the capabilities of the players (in terms of their expertise across the products developed or under development). The analysis allows companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their peer groups and identify opportunities to gain a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 7 provides a detailed competitiveness analysis of 4D bioprinters, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as product strength (including, commercial status, type of biomaterials, type of technologies used, type of stimulus used and number of specifications) and product diversity (including, application area(s) and end-user(s)).



Chapter 8 features tabulated profiles of the key players involved in developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 consists of an analysis of various publications for 4D bioprinting, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging key focus areas, popular publishers (in terms of number of publications), popular journals (in terms of number of number of publications), journal impact factor, popular journals (in terms of journal impact factor) and popular funding bodies (in terms of number of publications). It also highlights the timeline analysis (by article type and journal impact factor), along with the benchmarking of the publications to develop more insightful opinions on the recent trends related to research and development in this area.



Chapter 10 presents a qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing companies under an insightful Porter’s Five Forces framework.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the 4D bioprinting market till the year 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented based on type of technology (extrusion-based technology, laser-based technology, inkjet-based technology and others), application area (biomedical applications and others), end-user industry (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research and development and other end-users), key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America And Middle East and North Africa).



Chapter 12 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report and express our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 13 provides the transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in 4D bioprinting domain. The chapter contains the details of our conversation with Suhridh Sundaram (Chief Operating Officer), Preethem Srinath (Doctoral Candidate) and Sam Onukuri (Independent Consultant).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, that provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

