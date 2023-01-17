Aclarion Appoints George Frey MD as Seventh Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor

Broomfield, CO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that George Frey MD, Founder of the Colorado Comprehensive Spine Institute, will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL). Dr. Frey is a renowned surgeon and inventor with dozens of US and worldwide patents in medical devices, technologies, and methods. Dr. Frey’s experiences as a clinician and entrepreneur will provide valuable direction to Aclarion.



Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

“The nexus of innovation in healthcare and a large, complex problem like low back pain is of great interest to me,” said Dr. Frey. “Nociscan is a revolutionary innovation that can easily be scaled, empowering physicians around the world to help people suffering from unresolved low back pain. I am pleased to join the Aclarion mission and contribute to the evolution of spine care through an enhanced understanding of the personal biomarker insights provided by Nociscan.”

“In 2022, we announced six key opinion leader physicians that have joined the Aclarion mission. We are pleased to include Dr. Frey with this esteemed group and expect that his experience will bring a valuable perspective to our KOL program. Additionally, Aclarion announced a recent addition to our patent portfolio that addresses a key pain biomarker. We look forward to 2023 as we work with our KOL partners to bring Nociscan to patients around the globe.”

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Prospectus dated April 21, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022 under Rule 424(b)(4), as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com