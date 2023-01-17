TOMI Expands Globally with Purchase from National Health Services (NHS) Wales

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announces that the National Health Services (NHS) Wales purchased SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology further expanding presence in Great Britain.



NHS Wales is a publicly funded healthcare system in Wales that provides emergency services as well as primary, secondary, specialist services, and funding for other healthcare service initiatives. NHS Wales is currently constructing facilities mainly for the expansion of their aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing. Traditional, manual cleaning has proven to be time consuming and difficult for these large-scaled buildings and with the ease of use and quick disinfection, NHS Wales purchased their first SteraMist Environment System.

Immediately after receiving the full room fogger, they took to social media with their excitement for their new SteraMist iHP system and stated it will “further improve quality of medicines we supply to patients.” As they continue to expand, there is a potential for additional purchases in the near future including a Custom Engineered System (CES).

TOMI continues to increase its presence and maintain strong partnerships and distributors of SteraMist disinfection throughout the world. Many of our longstanding international partners continue to make SteraMist purchases in 2022 in the United Kingdom, Australia, Panama, Germany, Hong Kong, and Singapore. TOMI has brought on additional international partners this year in Poland, Jamacia, and Nigeria. With the variety of SteraMist systems, TOMI can accommodate budgets to fit the country’s needs, making SteraMist disinfection accessible to everyone throughout the world.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

