By 2033, the Worldwide Vessel-sealing Devices is Market Projected to Skyrocket by 9% Each Year, Totaling an Astounding US$ 3.9 Billion - Making It a Lucrative Sector of Healthcare Technology | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vessel-sealing devices market share is estimated to reach US$ 1,645.90 million in 2023 and the market net worth is forecast to reach over US$ US$ 3,896.44 million by 2033. The global vessel-sealing devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 9%.



It has been found that vessel-sealing devices are more effective in several fields, such as laparoscopic surgery, neck surgery, and axillary dissection. This is expected to drive the vessel-sealing market, which is expected to dominate the healthcare market in the coming years.

With the advancement of surgical devices and increasing FDA approvals for vessel-sealing devices, the market for vessel-sealing devices is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16109

With fewer blood loss complications and less operating time, surgeons have improved safety and efficiency. Technological advancements in surgical devices and FDA guidelines regarding vessel-sealing devices are likely to drive the growth of the market.

Surgical procedures, product developments, and minimally invasive surgery are a few of the main drivers of this market.

Key Takeaways:

The vessel-sealing devices market is expected to increase at a notable CAGR of 9%

North America is a prominent market for vessel-sealing devices and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The United States is projected to account for 75% of the North American vessel-sealing devices market.

of the North American vessel-sealing devices market. Hospitals and specialty clinics are expected to account for a prominent share of the market and rise at a CAGR of 4.86%.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of vessel-sealing devices implement a variety of strategies to meet the needs of domestic and international customers as part of their competitive strategy. To satisfy the needs of domestic and international customers, companies such as Medtronic PLC maintain a steady emphasis on research and development to minimize risk during operations. Furthermore, to gain an advantage over their competition, key players continue to develop products through acquisition, partnerships, and innovation.

To get Customize Report, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16109

Key companies in the market include Medtronic PLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, and Erbe Medical India Pvt. Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon US LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., CONMED Corporation, Bolder Surgical Holdings Inc, and others.

Recent Developments

Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer, offers Thunderbeat instrument lineups for endoscopic and open surgery. The device uses ultrasonic energy for fast and precise dissection.

In September 2022, Olympus expanded its global footprint with an investment of US$ 34 million in Coimbra, Portugal.

Ethicon's Enseal X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer was released in June 2021. This product is used for gynecological, thoracic, bariatric, and colorectal procedures.

Bolder Surgical, a developer and manufacturer of energy vessel sealing surgical devices, was acquired by Hologic Inc., a medical technology company, in October 2021 for US$ 160 million, to broaden their surgical portfolio.

Market Segments Covered in Vessel-Sealing Devices Market Analysis

By Application

General Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia

Request Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-16109

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario



View the Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vessel-sealing-devices-market

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape:

Anorectal Malformation Treatment Market Size: The global anorectal malformation treatment market is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 794.91 million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US4 1,475.19 million.

Oncology-Based In-vivo CRO Market Growth: The global Oncology-based In-vivo CRO Market was valued at around US$ 1 Billion in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 10.9% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2.9 by the end of 2033.

Hematology Diagnostics Market Trends: The hematology diagnostic market is estimated to be valued at US$ 780.0 million in 2023 and is rising to US$ 2.0 billion by 2033.

Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market Outlook: The global smart pill boxes and bottles market was valued at US$ 144.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 160.2 million in 2023.

Brain Monitoring Systems Market Forecast: The brain monitoring systems market is likely to record a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 5.0 billion in 2023, while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 8.5 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube