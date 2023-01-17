Energem Corp. Secures Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP

New York, New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energem Corp. (“Energem”) (Nasdaq: ENCP, ENCPW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive $200 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (“SEPA”) with YA II PN, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (the “Investor”), and Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian private limited company and pioneering leader in the production of innovative, green, and low-cost graphene, graphite and graphene-based materials (“Graphjet”).



As previously announced, Energem and Graphjet entered into a definitive share purchase agreement that will result in Graphjet becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energem, and Energem to be renamed Graphjet Technology and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GTI” (the “Business Combination”). Completion of the announced Business Combination remains subject to clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Energem’s Form S-4 and approval by shareholders of both Energem and Graphjet.

Under the terms of the SEPA, and subject to the Closing of the Business Combination, Graphjet Technology will have the right, but not the obligation, in its sole discretion, to issue and sell to the Investor up to $200 million in Graphjet Technology’s ordinary shares, based on its funding requirement at any time during the 36 months and the effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering Graphjet Technology’s ordinary shares issuable pursuant to the SEPA and other terms and customary conditions set forth in the SEPA.

Mr. Swee Guan Hoo, CEO of Energem, commented, “We are pleased to announce this equity investment with Yorkville Advisor Global. This investment is a result of the hard work of our respective teams over the past several months. We thank Yorkville for its support and commitment to Graphjet Technology. Today, we are taking another important step in our venture, positioning Graphjet Technology to meet the demands of its customers, drive growth and secure its path for the future.”

Lee Ping Wei, CEO of Graphjet added, “The access to up to $200 million of equity investment under the SEPA is a significant step towards accelerating growth and constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the face of persistent demand for graphite, which is the largest component of the lithium-ion battery with about half of a lithium-ion battery comprised of graphite. Graphite is the key raw material in the battery anode with almost all EV battery anodes comprising 100% graphite. As such, graphene based anode battery materials are critical and important in the world of EVs.”

Rimon P.C. represented Energem on the SEPA and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as legal counsel to Graphjet.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in Graphite and Graphene supply chain of the world.

About Energem Corp.

Energem Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purposes of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more energy and/or sustainable natural resource companies. In November 2021, Energem consummated a $115 million initial public offering of 11.5 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ full exercise of their over-allotment option), each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. ARC Group Limited acted as sole financial advisor and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, served as the sole book-running manager of Energem’s initial public offering.

