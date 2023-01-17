New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apparel Rental Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category, Segments and Region, Consumer Attitudes and Competitive Landscape, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381093/?utm_source=GNW

The rental apparel market has grown by 89.3% between 2016 and 2022, from $2.6bn to $4.9bn, driven by increased consumer awareness of the environmental impacts of fast fashion, with specialist platforms such as HURR, Le Closet and GlamCorner launching and capitalizing on consumer demand for more sustainable ways of wearing new outfits.



- While growth of the global apparel rental market will slow in forecast years as the market matures, it will still experience double digit growth as rental platforms expand to new regions and consumers become increasingly comfortable with renting apparel.

- The global apparel rental market is widely contrasted between regions, with Asia-Pacifc and North America being early adopters of the trend while Europe is experiencing a boom in the current period.

- Eastern Europe’s apparel rental market will grow the strongest in forecast years thanks to its growing economy and the growing presence of online rental platforms.

- Clothing makes up the majoirty of the global apparel rental market, and is set to increase its mix of total market by 1.6ppts in the ten years between 2016 and 2026.



