Dow Jones Launches a Reimagined Factiva Experience, Providing Business Intelligence for the Next Generation of Leaders

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones today unveiled a reimagined product experience for Factiva users. The modern, intuitive and easy-to-use design streamlines knowledge gathering and consumption of Factiva’s unique content collection for the next generation of business leaders.



With trusted journalism from thousands of the world’s most influential sources, trailblazing research and detailed company profiles, Factiva is a powerful research tool for professionals across industries. New features include personalized and trending news modules, enhanced natural language search capabilities and tailored content recommendations to support strategic, data-driven business decisions.

“News-derived data is a critical source of business intelligence for any professional, providing an unparalleled view of the past and present, and windows into the future,” said Traci Mabrey, general manager of Factiva at Dow Jones. “At a time when the threat of misinformation and disinformation is ever-present, every level of the organization needs easy access to high-quality, trustworthy news to guide their daily decisions. This is what led us to the strategic redesign of Factiva.”

Research Reimagined

The new Factiva product experience is designed to simplify research, enabling a broader segment of professionals to access premium business content quickly and easily.

Factiva’s intuitive new features include:

A fresh and modern interface that’s accessible to users with all levels of experience

Faster, free-text based search optimized for ease, speed and content discovery

Responsive, mobile-first design that adapts to any device, ensuring the same powerful functionality anytime, anywhere

Personalized results, tailored to the topics, industries and companies that are most relevant to each user

While customers will continue to have access to Factiva’s sophisticated research functions and search builder, the new dual experience from Dow Jones opens up business intelligence to the entire company, improving efficiency and accelerating decision making.

A New Generation of Decision Makers is Ushering in Change

Digital first and technologically savvy, Millennials and Generation Z consume news differently from any other demographic—seeking instant access to a personalized view of fact-checked content from multiple sources and publications. As this generation progresses to management roles and the C-Suite, they will drive demand for innovative new tools and techniques to consume and digest business information, where convenience is at the core of the experience.

“The role of knowledge management has rapidly evolved—people expect an experience like that of their favorite app, while still requiring trusted, premium information,” said Mabrey. “Our goal is to be the leading news and business search engine for the decision makers of today and tomorrow. With Factiva, the next generation of leaders can leverage high-quality, trusted news to cut through the noise, and surface business-critical information.”

A trusted source of premium global information for more than 20 years, Factiva is pioneering the future of business intelligence. Its vast content set is gathered from reliable sources which are licensed by Dow Jones to ensure copyright compliance. Dow Jones’s global research team processes, aggregates and tags that news data in a highly structured format that delivers consistent, high quality research results.

The new interface is available to all Factiva customers from today. To learn more about the reimagined experience please visit https://visit.dowjones.com/lp/reimagined-factiva-experience/ .

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).