Accumen leader, Stephen Bishop, Named Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality by the NAHQ

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen Bishop, MBA, MS, MLS (ASCP), CPHQ, a healthcare consultant at Accumen Inc., was named Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality by the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ).

NAHQ provides the industry-standard framework for healthcare quality competencies that reduce variability of healthcare delivery, by offering a common vocabulary and toolset. The framework includes eight domains: quality review and accountability, professional engagement, quality leadership and integration, performance and process improvement, population health and care transitions, health data analytics, patient safety, and regulatory and accreditation. Leveraging the framework enables professionals and organizations to assess, plan, and measure progress on their quality improvement journey. Further, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality is the only accredited certification in healthcare quality.

“Stephen’s achievement helps Accumen achieve our goals of providing the best products and services to our clients, said Joe McGann, vice president / general manager of Laboratory Operations at Accumen. “He is a highly driven, motivated individual who is continuously delivering value to both Accumen and our clients.”

Since joining Accumen in 2018, Bishop has obtained his Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from the University of Redlands. He is also a certified medical laboratory scientist by the American Society for Clinical Pathology and a licensed clinical laboratory scientist by the California Department of Public Health.

Bishop has been with Accumen for four years in the Lab Consulting service line. In his current role, he advises and constructs strategies for executive healthcare leaders on topics like clinical laboratory revenue expansion, strategic space design, regulatory readiness and compliance, operations improvement, and system-wide standardization. By becoming a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality, he will further advance healthcare quality and safety initiatives for his clients by driving sustainability, improvement opportunities, and increasing patient safety—three critical factors impacting hospitals and health systems today.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen helps hospitals and health systems respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

