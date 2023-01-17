Green Payments Recognized as a Leading, Innovative Small Business with Local and National Business Award Wins

LONG BRANCH, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Payments , a credit card processing and point of sale (POS) provider, announces its selection as a winner of the 2022 Best of Small Business Awards in the SB100 category, and as a finalist for NJBIZ Business of the Year 2022 . Both distinctions honor the company as a leading small business that empowers businesses to increase their financial well-being through innovative payment solutions and services for merchants in industries such as automotive, restaurants and retail.



Since its inception in 2014, Green Payments has helped nearly 5,000 businesses build their financial stability while generating more than $1 billion in consumer payments each year. Known for its mission to increase businesses' financial health through customized programs, Green Payments is utilizing emergent technologies like OVE’s fingerprint authentication system to further customize payment options for merchants and customers alike.

“As a small business helping small businesses across the country, we are honored to be recognized for our unique programs and dedication to building what’s best for our partners,” said Green Payments CEO Cliff Green. “As businesses begin to think more strategically in 2023, we plan to be with them every step of the way. We look forward to expanding our POS services and capabilities over the coming year.”

The Best of Small Business Awards is a prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the best small to mid-sized business visionaries. 26 categories to choose from, the Best of Small Business Awards is the largest annual business recognition program in the country. The “SB100 Award” honors the top 100 small to mid-sized businesses in the US and celebrates their growth and accomplishments from the previous year.

“Switching to Green Payments for our payment processing needs has been an absolute gamechanger,” says Green Payments client Brian Sica of New Jersey-based Sica Design Co. “They handle every sale and aspect of our business with ease. It’s refreshing to have a payment processor whose approach to customer service and 24/7 communication makes them feel like a business partner, not a vendor.”

NJBIZ Business of the Year honors companies that have made significant contributions to help the state’s business community grow and prosper. The selected finalists from the 17th annual award include companies that have achieved notable success and demonstrated strong leadership within their industries and their communities, along with a commitment to professional excellence.

For more information about Green Payments and its services, visit greenpayments.io .