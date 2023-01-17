PM Consulting Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced that Heeun Gardner has joined its executive leadership team as chief financial officer.



“PMCG has been growing rapidly in the past five years, and that growth isn’t slowing down,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PMCG. “We’ve already grown into a mid-size company, and to successfully navigate toward large business status, we needed a CFO with strong financial discipline and a laser-like focus on investing for value. Heeun is exactly the person for the position, and I’m excited about what we’re going to be able to accomplish together.”

Gardner has worked at all levels of federal contracting during her more than 25-year career. She has led high-performing financial planning and analysis teams, operational planning, financial strategy, and mergers and acquisitions from both the buy side and sell side.

Gardner formerly served as vice president of finance at GovCIO where she was responsible for financial reporting and led the integration of finance teams following the acquisition of SalientCRGT. She served as vice president of finance at SalientCRGT leading the strategic planning, analysis, and project accounting functions. Gardner was a key executive for the company’s merger and acquisition activities. She also held leadership roles at APPTIS and URS Federal Services.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build on PMCG’s incredible record of success,” said Gardner. “The company’s impressive organic growth with existing customers speaks volumes about the team’s dedication to excellence. The next phase of growth – growing from a mid-size to a large company – is the hardest, but it’s also the most rewarding. I’m looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge. PMCG is building something special, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)