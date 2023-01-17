Marsden Services Hires Chris Hillman as Chief Operating Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marsden Services, L.L.C., a national facility services provider, announces the hire of Chris Hillman as chief operating officer of Commercial Cleaning and Specialty Services divisions. Hillman is responsible for the ongoing operations of the organization as well as executing Marsden’s strategic long-term goals. Hillman’s starting date was Jan. 4, 2023.



“I’m very pleased to be bringing Chris onboard,” said Guy Mingo, chief executive officer of Marsden Services. “This is an exciting time for our organization – we’re implementing several long-term strategic initiatives to accelerate our growth, expand our service capabilities, and enhance our employee experience. I believe that Chris’s experience and knowledge will make him a strong asset to our team as we execute on these efforts.”

Prior to joining Marsden, Hillman was the chief operating officer of Starkey Hearing and has over 25 years of commercial operations experience. Hillman’s resume includes experience in industrial, medical, consumer, government, technology and entertainment industries, where he has held various leadership positions. He has extensive experience in the execution of operating plans, including setting operational strategies to achieve sustainable, profitable growth. He has also been directly involved in a number of large-scale transformations, acquisitions and divestitures. He is recognized for establishing proven, scalable, best-practices and a passion for building and mentoring high-performance teams.

Hillman holds a B.A. in business from DePaul University and an A.A.S. in Electronics Engineering Technology from Joliet Junior College. Throughout his career, Hillman and his teams have been honored with numerous awards for leadership, product and service innovation, and operational and process excellence.

“I could not be more excited to be part of the Marsden team,” said Hillman. “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to join such a people-driven organization that prioritizes associates and the customers we serve. I look forward to working with Guy and Marsden associates around the country to serve our customers and build on Marsden's legacy.”

