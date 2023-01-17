MANTA and Prolifics Announce Expanded Global Partnership

TAMPA, Fla. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data lineage platform MANTA , and Prolifics , a leader in digital engineering and digital innovation consulting, today announced a global expansion of their strategic partnership. Building on their long-standing work together, the partnership will equip Prolifics’ clients with MANTA’s data lineage expertise to support a range of digital transformation projects.



The expert team at Prolifics is trained to offer MANTA’s data lineage platform to its clients, counseling them on efforts to modernize and integrate new data systems, shift critical data to the cloud, automate processes, and apply analytics with sophisticated DataOps methods.

In addition to partnering on client projects and sales, MANTA and Prolifics announced plans to develop and launch a Connector between MANTA and the Microsoft Purview unified data governance solution. This new feature will allow clients in need of more robust data lineage solutions or customizations to integrate MANTA’s sophisticated lineage into existing Microsoft Purview solutions. More specifically, the Connector will enable customers to ingest application metadata, often from critical on-premises legacy systems, into Microsoft Purview. Customers can then complete end-to-end governance initiatives by incorporating assets not only from Microsoft, but an array of technologies including the most popular ETL tools, databases, and reporting solutions.

“With data environments growing more complex and difficult to navigate every day, an increasing number of enterprises are recognizing the benefits of sophisticated lineage for their teams,” said Tomas Kratky, founder and CEO of MANTA. “Our expanded partnership with Prolifics is a sign of that growing interest and market need across a variety of use cases. We look forward to rolling out new capabilities together to help organizations integrate MANTA into their own data governance solutions, including Microsoft Purview, so they can make headway in their digital transformation journeys.”

“At Prolifics, we continually say that data is a client’s most important asset. You have to be able to trust your data – where it came from, where it is, and where it’s going,” said Satya Bolli, Prolifics Chairman. “This is especially true when moving to a cloud environment. Our extensive modernization, data integration, and governance experience, partnered with MANTA’s lineage expertise, means clients will have new and better ways to leverage data for decision-making and additional business value. I’m excited about the opportunities our alliance with MANTA will bring to clients.”

MANTA and Prolifics will be announcing the availability of the new Connector between MANTA and Microsoft Purview in the coming months.

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that helps uncover your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. By automatically scanning your data environment, MANTA builds a powerful map of all data flows and delivers it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. Visit getmanta.com to learn how MANTA can help your company leverage data as a true corporate asset.

Prolifics is a digital engineering and consulting firm helping clients navigate and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We deliver relevant outcomes using our systematic approach to rapid, enterprise-grade continuous innovation. We treat our digital deliverables like a customized product – using agile practices to deliver immediate and ongoing increases in value. We provide consulting, engineering and managed services for all our practice areas – Data & AI, Integration & Applications, Business Automation, DevXOps, Test Automation, and Cybersecurity – at any point our clients need them. Email solutions@prolifics.com or visit us at prolifics.com .

