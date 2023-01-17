Donald M. Ross Joins Ideal Innovations, Inc. as Chief Strategic Growth Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I-3), a leading biometrics, and forensics SDVOSB government contractor, announced today the hiring of Donald M. Ross as Chief Strategic Growth Officer. This newly created position reflects I-3's focus on growth into new federal markets and the expansion of its existing programs. In this role, Mr. Ross will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities, developing strategic plans, and ensuring the successful completion of short- and long-term development goals, reporting to I-3 President, Richard Syretz.

"Don has a long, successful track record of both organic and new business growth, and I am confident that with our world-class core capabilities, he will do the same at I-3. His strategic vision and his proven government and industry leadership will play a key role in supporting our customers' critical mission sets. We are excited to have him as part of our team," said Syretz.

Prior to joining I-3, Ross served as a United States Marine officer, a Senior Executive at DHS/TSA and has held positions of increasing responsibility for Business Development, Capture, and P&L leadership supporting DoD and Federal Civilian Programs at Fortune 500 as well as Small and Mid-sized companies.

About Ideal Innovations, Inc.

Founded 24 years ago in 1998, I3 specializes in biometrics, forensics, and science and technology solutions to enhance national security for defense, law enforcement and intelligence organizations operating around the world. For more information about I3, please visit https://www.idealinnovations.com/.

