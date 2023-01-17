UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ classified as Article 9 (SFDR)

English Lithuanian

Closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (the Company) which has sustainable investments as its objective, has been classified as Article 9, according to the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) (2019/2088). The Company’s investment strategy remains the same – dedicated to increasing the generation of renewable energy in the Baltic states and Poland with a focus on energy security, long-term value creation and a high level of transparency.

This classification stresses the Company’s ambition not only to advance green energy transition in the region but also to maintain transparent value chain and favourable working conditions in the target companies followed by engagement with the stakeholders.

Person authorised to provide additional information:

Tomas Milašauskas

Company Manager