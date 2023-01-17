New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Truck Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381517/?utm_source=GNW



Fastest-growing Segment by Vehicle Type - Trucks : The Growth in construction projects, trading, and increase in the logistics usage for heavy carriages is making heavy trucks the fastest-growing body type in commercial vehicle sales globally.

Largest Segment by Fuel Type - HEV : Battery electric vehicle holds the largest share due to factors such as the growing logistics industry, and stringent emission regulations by the government.

Largest Segment by Country - US : Electric trucks recorded the largest share of medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in China, this is because the majority of manufacturers are engaged in producing electric vehicles.



Electric Truck Market Competitive Analysis



The Electric Truck Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 20.70%. The major players in this market are BYD Motors Inc., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Scania AB and Volvo Group (sorted alphabetically).



