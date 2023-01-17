TIPICO SPORTSBOOK DEBUTS EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH RHINEGEIST BREWERY IN CINCINNATI

HOBOKEN, NJ, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico, a leading global sportsbook operator, and Rhinegeist Brewery today debuted the Tipico Sports Deck in the Rhinegeist Taproom as part of their new, exclusive brand partnership. Located in the city’s historic Over-the-Rhine district, the Cincinnati brewery will join forces with Tipico to enhance the Cincinnati fan experience with watch parties and events throughout the year. The Tipico Sports Deck features 9 additional televisions, sports-themed activations, and elevated, deck-style seating, and will be completed in early 2023.



Tipico and Rhinegeist ceremoniously launched the co-branded partnership on Sunday January 15 during the brewery’s “First Round Showdown,” a weekend long pregame and watch party. Event attendees were offered an exclusive promotion and specialty Rhinegeist merchandise as they watched the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at the newly established Tipico-sponsored Sports Deck.

“This exhilarating new collaboration with Rhinegeist will allow our Ohio team to transform the gameday experience and harness the unwavering allegiance of the Cincinnati sports fan base,” said David Paschkes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tipico. “Rhinegeist has rapidly established itself as a staple of the Cincinnati community and will be an instrumental partner in helping us establish hyperlocal affinity and a level of authenticity unmatched by competitors.”

Tipico will sponsor an array of gameday events throughout 2023 in the 25,000 square foot Rhinegeist taproom, including Super Bowl Sunday, NCAA March Madness, MLB Opening Day, and the Kentucky Derby. Through continued experiential programming, Tipico and Rhinegeist will heighten brand recognition amongst local communities and drive first-time deposits to the Tipico mobile app.



“We couldn’t be more excited to build a partnership with Tipico, a trusted name in sports betting. We are already a destination for major sporting events in the Cincinnati area, and this partnership will only enrich the experience for our guests” Says Rhinegeist Director of Strategic Partnerships Marissa Beck. “Sports are a cornerstone of Cincinnati’s history and cultural fabric, and we look forward to bringing people together with the added incentive of winning big with Tipico.”



About Tipico U.S.

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company, offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment to intensify the rush of the game for even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

About Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery was founded in 2013. Its name translates to “Ghost of the Rhine,” and refers to its location in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the skeleton of a brewery built before Prohibition, Rhinegeist aims to craft beverages that sing with flavor. The Rhinegeist team believes in the power of craft to bring people together, foment fantastic ideas, and build a lasting community. Please visit www.rhinegeist.com or find us on social media @rhinegeist.