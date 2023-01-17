Award-Winning Communications Agency Conducts Study to Better Understand How Canadians Consume News and Information

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians' media consumption habits are evolving and most Canadians are turning to social media as their primary source of information. In fact, nearly half of all Canadians say social media is their primary source of news. This information was released today from award-winning communications agency Talk Shop.



The report, entitled Talk Shop’s Media Impact Report, surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians in early December, asking questions related to the consumption of information and trust in that content. Those surveyed were balanced and weighted on age, gender, region, and education, and questions were offered in both English and French. From those living rural to those in urban centers and everywhere in between, the report was conducted to better understand how Canadians access and consume information. With the increase in media consumption via smartphones and a decline in traditional consumption methods such as sitting down to watch the news, the report seeks to look beyond personal anecdotes and understand data.

Talk Shop commissioned this report to build value for its clients and partners, wanting to gain a deeper understanding where the value lies when it comes to public information. “There is no denying an evolution has taken place as to where Canadians consume content,” explains Katie Stevens, Managing Partner at Talk Shop. “But we wanted to go beyond personal anecdotes and better understand the data. The numbers show that Canadians are consuming information online, but there is skepticism in regard to that content. That means that in order for Talk Shop to demonstrate value for our clients, we must continue to build out digital strategies that focus on building credibility and working with trusted journalists and sources.”

Of significance is the rise in the consumption of information since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Notably, 53% of Canadians reported their news consumption has increased since the beginning of the pandemic. However, despite this increase in news consumption, 67% of Canadians admit to being skeptical about the information they consume.

Online newspapers and magazines prevailed as the dominant news source for those surveyed, with nearly 50% of Canadians surveyed indicating they get their news from digital or online sources. Conversely, a mere 13% of those surveyed consume news via print papers, rising to 21% for those aged 55+.

Information consumption via social media is most prevalent amongst younger Canadians, with two-thirds (67%) of those aged 18-34 using it to find news and information. However, trust in social media for accuracy is debatable. Two-thirds (67%) of Canadians say TikTok is not a trustworthy source of information, with YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit ranking as the most trusted social media platforms, respectively.

While the world around us continues to evolve, one thing is certain. Canadians are dialed in to what’s going on in the world around them, and an evolution is underway as to how information is consumed.

Digital content is more important than ever before, but credibility remains the number one priority of Canadians when consuming information online. The data shows that Canadians know there is power in traditional storytelling through credible journalists. But a shift has occurred, and social media platforms are where Canadians go to access this content.

For more information on Talk Shop’s Media Impact Report, see here .

Media Contact

Amber Coyle

Senior Account Manager, Talk Shop

604-738-2220

amber@talkshopmedia.com

About Talk Shop

Talk Shop helps clients to get known and be understood. Founded in Vancouver in 2011, and with a second head office opening in Toronto in 2019, Talk Shop supports clients with their communications needs. Focusing on traditional public relations tactics and digital strategies, Talk Shop works with clients in the technology, lifestyle and real estate, and non-profit sectors to meet their business objectives through smart strategies. Talk Shop employs the best talent in the country and team members who know how to deliver exceptional results for clients across North America. Talk Shop’s commitment to being a family-first workplace, delivery of mentorship programs and ability to retain top talent as they grow their careers has led to the firm being named one of Canada’s 100 Top SME Employers by the Globe and Mail. Talk Shop’s all-women partnership team is made up of entrepreneurs who are passionate about building businesses.

About this Study

These are the findings of a study conducted by Talk Shop Media from December 5-7, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of n=1,508 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.