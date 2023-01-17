Alumina Trihydrate Market size is projected to reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumina trihydrate , also known as aluminum trihydroxide (ATH), is a white powder that is non-toxic, chemically inert, less abrasive, and halogen-free. It is commonly used as a fire retardant. When the chemical is washed and dried, it becomes a feedstock for various alumina chemicals. When heated to 180°C, alumina trihydrate forms aluminum oxide and water and is thus widely used as a flame retardant. It is also used in wooden furniture, tapestry, construction aggregate, and antacids. Additionally, it is used to produce aluminum compounds such as calcined alumina, polyaluminum chloride, aluminum sulfate, zeolites, sodium aluminate, and alumina nitrate.

The growing automotive industry has increased demand for aluminum trihydroxide in the alumina trihydrate market. Furthermore, the increasing use of alumina trihydrate in water treatment is a major factor driving market growth. However, rising pharmaceutical industry preferences for magnesium hydroxide as an antacid pose a significant challenge to the alumina trihydrate market.





Increasing Demand for Flame Retardant Drives the Market Growth

Explosions and fires have become more common as the number of residential and commercial buildings has grown. As a result, many countries have imposed stringent fire safety standards and procedures. This has increased the use of flame retardants in buildings to meet government standards. Flame retardants are primarily used in the insulation of electric wires in buildings and construction, as well as in transportation. Flame retardants are used in circuit boards, electronic casings, and cable and wire systems. Stringent fire safety regulations drive the demand for halogen-free flame retardants to limit the spread of fires in residential and commercial structures. The trend toward environmentally friendly alternatives will increase demand for non-halogenated flame retardants, propelling the market growth.

Production of Chemical Compounds Creates Opportunities

Market opportunities are created by increasing the use of alumina trihydrate in the production of other chemical compounds such as aluminum fluoride, aluminum chloride, aluminum sulfate, and sodium aluminate. Due to the increasing application of these compounds across various end-user industries, the market for alumina trihydrate is expected to experience tremendous growth opportunities over the forecast period. Sodium aluminate, for example, is commonly used to soften water and remove dissolved silica and phosphates. Aluminum fluoride is commonly used in the production of ceramics.





Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific has the largest market share for alumina trihydrate and is expected to register the highest CAGR. Alumina trihydrate is used in various industries as a flame retardant, including plastics and building and construction. The rise in infrastructure and vehicle production, particularly in China, is driving up demand for alumina trihydrate in Asia. It is used as a flame retardant in the construction of wiring insulation and as an effective coating for automobiles. Because circuit boards are potential ignition sources, insulating wires and cables with a flame retardant are critical. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and labor and advanced technologies and innovations have contributed to the Asia-Pacific economy's expansion. The presence of large chemical manufacturing companies, combined with increased government support, will almost certainly drive market growth.

North America is expected to grow significantly due to the rapidly expanding construction industry, rising R&D spending, and the strong presence of leading regional manufacturers. The United States leads the regional market in North America, followed by Canada. This is due to the United States' large-scale production and expanding building and construction industries. The building and construction industry in Canada is experiencing rapid growth. Manufacturers are attracted to Canada because of the low cost of establishing a facility and the availability of low-cost labor compared to the United States.

Europe is expected to show significant growth during the forecasted period due to rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry and a thriving construction industry with rising investment in home and commercial building remodeling. Advanced technologies and well-developed infrastructure in the region also fuel alumina trihydrate demand.

LAMEA is expected to see consistent alumina trihydrate market growth due to improving economic conditions, industrial growth, and government support, particularly in Africa. However, the Middle East is expected to experience strong regional growth due to its well-developed economy and industrial base. Despite its size, Latin America's chemical industry is dynamic and has significant growth potential. Despite various government restrictions on foreign ownership, the sector offers numerous opportunities for investment.

Key Highlights

The global alumina trihydrate market size was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2031, growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). By application , the market is segmented into flame retardant, filler, antacid, and others. The flame retardant application is anticipated to lead the market for alumina trihydrate.

, the market is segmented into flame retardant, filler, antacid, and others. The flame retardant application is anticipated to lead the market for alumina trihydrate. Based on the end-user , the market is segmented into plastics, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, glass, rubber, and others. The plastic end-use sector holds the biggest market share.

, the market is segmented into plastics, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, glass, rubber, and others. The plastic end-use sector holds the biggest market share. Based on the product type , the global alumina trihydrate market is segmented into ground, dry, wet, and precipitate. The ground segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative sub-segment of the market.

, the global alumina trihydrate market is segmented into ground, dry, wet, and precipitate. The ground segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative sub-segment of the market. Asia Pacific holds the largest alumina trihydrate market share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The most prominent players in the global alumina trihydrate market are

Albemarle Corporation (US)

Alfa Aesar (US)

Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Limited (Japan)

Huber Engineered Materials (US)

Alcoa Inc. (US)

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (China)

Nabaltec AG (Germany)

Showa Denko KK (Japan)

MAL Zrt (Hungary)





Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Segmentation

By Application

Flame Retardant

Filler

Antacid

Others

By End-User

Plastics

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Glass

Rubber

Others

By Type

Ground

Dry

Wet

Precipitate

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In January 2022 , the acquisition of RHI Magnesita's 50% ownership stake in the 50/50 joint venture, Magnifin Magnesiaprodukte GmbH & Co. KG (Breitenau, Austria), by Huber Engineered Materials, was finalized on December 31, 2021. Martinswerk GmbH distributes MAGNIFIN products globally as part of the HEM Fire Retardant Additives (FRA) strategic business unit, which manufactures a variety of halogen-free flame retardants, smoke suppressants, and specialty aluminum oxides.

, the acquisition of RHI Magnesita's 50% ownership stake in the 50/50 joint venture, Magnifin Magnesiaprodukte GmbH & Co. KG (Breitenau, Austria), by Huber Engineered Materials, was finalized on December 31, 2021. Martinswerk GmbH distributes MAGNIFIN products globally as part of the HEM Fire Retardant Additives (FRA) strategic business unit, which manufactures a variety of halogen-free flame retardants, smoke suppressants, and specialty aluminum oxides. In September 2020, The Fire-Retardant Additives division of Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) started preparing a plan for a major sustainability project and significant investment in a new power plant in Germany.





Flame Retardant Segment is Projected to Drive the Global Alumina Trihydrate Market During the Forecast Period 2019-2026





