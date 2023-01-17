EAB Named One of the Most Transformational Ed Tech Companies in the World

Washington, DC, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, has been named to the GSV EdTech150, a list that recognizes the world’s most transformational education technology companies. EAB was chosen from over 4,000 companies.

EAB was recognized in large part because of the scale and impact of Navigate, the industry’s first student success management system (SSMS). Today, more than 9.5 million students use the company’s student success technology. EAB is also known for its data and analytics solution, Edify, created specifically for higher education. More recently, EAB completed a series of acquisitions (including YouVisit, Cappex, Wisr, and Concourse Global) that help colleges use technology to improve college access and expand how they engage with students looking to attend college. These capabilities help more students—especially underserved students—enroll and succeed in higher education.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a world leader in education technology,” said EAB CEO David Felsenthal. “This honor is a direct result of EAB’s commitment to make education smarter and our communities stronger, and our belief in the power of technology to accelerate change.”

Companies considered for inclusion to the GSV 150 all met the following criteria:

Venture capital or private equity-backed companies offering digital learning solutions or workforce skills training, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale

Companies experiencing solid, organic revenue growth

The final selection was determined by GSV’s proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several metrics such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.



