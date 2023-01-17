Pano AI selected as a winner of the 2022 World Economic Forum’s ‘Trillion Trees: United States Challenge’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI, a pioneer in climate adaptation, has been selected as a winner of the World Economic Forum’s ‘UpLink Trillion Trees: United States Challenge,’ a competition to find innovative and ecopreneurial solutions to conserving and restoring US forests.

Announced at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Pano AI has earned a place in the coveted cohort thanks to its development of the first fully-integrated active wildfire detection solution that can accelerate climate adaptation by making forests less vulnerable to severe wildfires, safeguarding lives, ecosystems, and the environment. Pano AI provides advanced tools that enable fire authorities to detect, assess and contain new fires quickly, before they grow large enough to become a threat.

“The climate crisis is happening now and humanity needs to start adapting today,” said Sonia Kastner, CEO and founder of Pano AI. “We are proud that our technology is being recognized as a means to both mitigate the climate crisis, and help society adapt to a changing climate reality. Not only does increased adaptation help to safeguard lives and communities, active detection also safeguards the environment and forest ecosystems by helping to keep trees standing. Securing a place in this cohort alongside highly respected entrepreneurs and leading innovators is an honor for Pano.”

“My personal journey to Pano was inspired by a session I attended in Davos 2020 with the backdrop of the Australian bushfires. There was a call to action to bring innovative technology solutions to address devastating wildfires. We are excited to build on our positive impact across multiple states in the US and Australia and scale into new markets in 2023”, said Arvind Satyam, Chief Commercial Officer and World Economic Young Global Leader.

Since being founded in 2020, Pano has expanded rapidly, bringing active wildfire detection to five states in the U.S (California, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho and Montana), and two in Australia (New South Wales and Queensland), monitoring over 5.6 million acres of land for wildfire threat. Pano was founded to accelerate global adaptation to the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters and in doing so has engaged global partners and secured customer contracts with Portland General Electric, Xcel Energy, Holy Cross Energy, Boulder County, the Big Sky Montana Fire Department, Aspen Fire Protection District, Noosa Council (Australia), Southern Cross Forests (Australia) and Forestry Corp (Australia).

Pano’s system combines advanced hardware, including ultra HD 360-degree cameras, satellite feeds, computer vision and artificial intelligence, and an easy-to-use cloud-based interface. This technology helps first responders get to the scene faster and more safely with the right equipment, up-to-date information, and enhanced coordination—so they can stop a new ignition in its tracks.

Pano has been selected alongside nine other innovative solutions committed to protecting and restoring forests in the US. The winners will be invited to the UpLink Innovation Network, facilitated by UpLink, 1t.org, the World Economic Forum and its partners and will receive resources, targeted support and visibility to help the technologies continue to achieve scale and impact.

The World Economic Forum’s Trillion Trees Challenge was launched in 2020 as a part of a movement to restore and grow 1 trillion trees globally by 2030 as part of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030). Supported by the World Economic Forum’s 1t.org, the movement is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to scale forest conservation. The Trillion Trees Challenge has 20 top innovators, 258 solutions, and 45 different perspectives to date in scaling efforts to conserve, restore and grow a trillion trees.

About Pano AI

Pano AI is the first disaster preparedness technology provider to offer a fully-integrated solution for active wildfire detection using artificial intelligence to help fire authorities identify and extinguish new ignitions before they become a threat. Harnessing the latest developments in hardware, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software, Pano AI provides fire agencies with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate, safeguarding lives, communities, and the environment.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About UpLink Trillion Trees Challenge

The Trillion Trees Challenge is a part of the movement to restore and grow 1 trillion trees globally by 2030. In its third year, the movement seeks to unlock innovative solutions to accelerate and scale forest conservation and restoration by bringing forward creative ideas to mitigate important global issues.