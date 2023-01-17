Polymer Seals Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to Reach a Valuation of US$ 18.7 billion by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global polymer seals market was estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 11.3 billion. From 2022 to 2032, Future Market Insights (FMI) expects a steady 5.1% CAGR to fuel market acceleration. There are numerous applications of polymer seals across the global oil & gas, aviation, aerospace, and automobile industries.



Compared to other sealants, polymer seals offer advantages such as resistance to high temperatures and corrosion, which are critical requirements for all these industries. These properties are anticipated to drive demand for polymer seals between 2022 and 2032. FMI anticipates acceleration for all the industries that use polymer seals in the years ahead, which in turn is likely to spur the expansion of the polymer seals market.

Increasing defense budgets of governments are also expected in the coming years, which should generate further demand for polymer seals. For instance, the governments of India and China have been observed to increase their spending on defense in recent years, particularly for upgrading their respective air forces by investing in latest military-grade air crafts and fighter jets. Owing to the tense geopolitical climate in the region, the spending is set to rise in the near future and result in accelerating polymer seal sales.

FMI also predicts the emergence of certain market restraints from 2022 to 2032. These restraints are likely to stem from the fact that sealant production causes significant pollution. Small scale consumers are also poised to choose polymer seal substitutes due to the high expenses associated with polymer seals.

Key Takeaways from the Polymer Seals Market Study

By material type, the polyurethane (PU) segment is anticipated to witness considerable demand growth at 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By product type, the sales of hydraulic and pneumatic seals are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% .

. By region, Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the polymer seals market due to lucrative markets in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

India and China markets are anticipated to emerge as prominent polymer seals markets in Asia and register 6.9% and 6.0% CAGR, respectively.

and CAGR, respectively. By end use, transportation equipment was estimated to hold a prominent volume share of 30.4% in 2022.



“Players operating in the polymer seals market are focusing on launching customized offerings for consumers. They are also improving their overall product portfolio by either launching newer polymer seals or partnering with end-users to offer products based on their clients’ requirements. This approach in the market is poised to provide an exponential boost for the key players. Companies are also investing in targeted expansions to grow their overall customer base and meet the significant demand arising from customers.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Key players in the Polymer Seals include Saint-Gobain, ERIKS Group, SKF AB, Precision Polymer Engineering/IDEX, Trelleborg AB, Bal Seal Engineering, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Advanced Seals & Gaskets Ltd., Greene Tweed, TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd., Specialised Polymer Engineering Ltd., SHS Dichtungen GmbH, A.W. Chesterton Company, Carco Precision Rubber Products Spa, Novotema Spa

To gain a competitive advantage in the industry, key manufacturers are developing innovative polymer seal products. Market players are also heavily investing in expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their global footprints.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global polymer seals market, presenting historical demand data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the polymer seals market based on material type (polyurethane (PU), acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber (NBR), fluoro-rubber (FKM), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)), product type (hydraulic and pneumatic seals, rotary seals, spring energised seals), end use (transportation equipment, industrial machinery and equipment, electronic apparatus and appliances, healthcare, oil and gas extraction, construction infrastructure and utilities, MRO, other manufacturing and assembly), and distribution channel (OEM, aftermarket) across seven key regions.

Global Polymer Seals Market by Category

By Material Type:

Polyurethane (PU)

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber (NBR)

Fluoro-rubber (FKM)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

By Product Type:

Hydraulic and Pneumatic seals

Rotary Seals

Spring Energized Seals



By End Use:

Transportation Equipment Automotive and Components Aircraft and Components Railroad Equipment Marine Transportation and Components

Industrial Machinery and Equipment

Electronic Apparatus and Appliances

Healthcare Medical Devices and Component Manufacturing Surgical Tool manufacturing

Oil and Gas Extraction

Construction Infrastructure and Utilities

MRO, Other Manufacturing, and Assembly



By Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

