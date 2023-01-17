Global Military Communications & COTS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Military Communications & COTS 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Military Communications & COTS and Forecasts Market Segment by Type, (Air-Based Communication, Ship-Based Communication, Air-Ground Based Communication, Underwater Based Communication, Ground-Based Communication) Market Segment by Systems, (Military SATCOM Systems, Military Radar Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Intercom Network Systems, Military Communication Management Systems, Other System) Market Segment by Application, (Command and Control, Situational Awareness, Routine Operations, Other Application) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global Military Communications & COTS market was valued at US$34818 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the US Department of Defense's increasing investments in 5G technology. The United States is expected to be the world's leading developer and operator of 5G technology, with the North American region accounting for a significant portion of the global market. 5G technology improves the processing and functionality of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, improves augmented and virtual reality applications, modernises maintenance processes, and improves logistics supply efficiency using technologies such as blockchain in the defence sector. The increasing use of connected systems as a result of the Internet of Things has increased the demand for low-latency communication solutions.

Cloud Computing And Big Data Technologies Will Complement The Use Of Cots-Based Smart Phones, Tablets, Wireless Networks, And A Variety Of Productivity Applications

The use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS)-based computing, data storage, security, networking, and collaboration tools is growing in DOD command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) applications. Despite a flat market for military C4ISR applications overall, analysts at market researcher Frost & Sullivan in Mountain View, Calif., predict that spending on COTS components in military C4ISR will increase over the next five years.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Communications & COTS Market?

The global military spending increased by 2.6 percent last year to $1.98 trillion, despite the fact that some defence expenditures were diverted to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. The top five spenders in 2020, accounting for 62 percent of global military spending, were the United States, China, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom, in that order.

Some countries, however, such as Chile and South Korea, shifted a portion of their intended military spending to pandemic response. Several countries, notably Brazil and Russia, spent significantly less than their initial 2020 military expenditures. Military spending in the United States was anticipated to be $778 billion last year, up 4.4 percent from 2019. The United States, with the world's largest defence budget, accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020.

China's military spending, the world's second highest, is expected to total $252 billion in 2020, a 1.9 percent increase from the previous year. China's military spending has increased for 26 years in a row, the longest streak of uninterrupted rises recorded by any country in SIPRI's database.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 551+ page report provides 341 tables and 331 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global Military Communications & COTS market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Military Communications & COTS. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, application, and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing Military Communications & COTS market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Increased Use Of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Systems And Components

Increased use of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) systems and components is one strategy that can enable the required DoD transformation and contribute to American military success in the twenty-first century. Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software or hardware is software or hardware that is commercially manufactured and available for sale, lease, or licence to the general public and requires little or no unique government modifications to meet the needs of the procuring agency. COTS products must be considered as alternatives to in-house, government-funded development because of their rapid availability, lower costs, and low risk. For the past four decades, many recommendations from within the government have been made to further encourage the use of commercial goods in federal acquisitions—yet adoption is frequently met with resistance. It believes that expanding the use of COTS will assist the military in transforming more quickly, using proven technology adapted from the commercial marketplace allowing for significant cost savings, fewer schedule delays, and improved performance characteristics across a wide range of DoD programmes.

Demand For UHF/VHF Frequency Radar Has Increased Over The Horizon

The military radar market is divided into UHF/VHF, L Band, S-Band, C Band, X Band, and Ku/K/Ka-Band frequency bands. The S-Band segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is widely used in over-the-horizon radars and can detect threats from several kilometres away. Raytheon Company received USD 45.4 million in contracts from the US Navy in 2017. The company will deliver relocatable over the horizon radar systems to the US Navy under this contract by 2022.

Where are the market opportunities?

Intercontinental Border Clashes Will Support Market Growth.

The Middle East and Africa region is beset by a slew of issues that affect towns, cities, and networks. Military conflicts, cows wrangling, psychological oppression, secessionist developments, piracy, ethnic brutality, individuals dealing, irredentism, and agrarian revolt are all discussed in these discussions. Regional conflicts in Africa, such as the Ilemi Triangle dispute between Sudan and Kenya, the Nadapal border dispute between Kenya and South Sudan, the dispute over Lake Malawi between Tanzania and Malawi, and the dispute over the Mingino Islands between Kenya and Uganda, are driving the increased use of ground surveillance radar in these districts and driving interest in military CNS Technologies.

Increasing Adoption of Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Technology

Due to its shorter acquisition time and incremental capability improvement options, this requirement supports the NGATS' evolutionary acquisition approach. This acquisition strategy achieves the goal of rapid capability fielding at a reasonable cost by allowing for technology insertion and product improvement linked to normal improvements in the commercial marketplace, which occur as a result of competition. The task at hand is to manage this link to the commercial market in order to avoid logistical issues and potential costs. Although it may appear to be a daunting task, it is not insurmountable if approached in a systematic manner. The source of these challenges is rapid change in the commercial industry, which is ironically an advantage of using COTS.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Military Communications & COTS market are BAE Systems plc, Boeing Defence, Space and Security, Cassidian, Cobham PLC, DRS Technologies, EADS Astrium, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dyanamics C4 System, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell Aerospace And Defence, Inmarsat Plc., ITT Exelis, L-3 Communications, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales SA, ViaSat, Inc., These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

