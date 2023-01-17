Pachama Named on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100

SAN FRANCISCO, California, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pachama, a technology company with the mission of restoring nature to solve climate change, has been named on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach global net zero emissions.





Pachama earned its place on the annual list for using remote sensing and artificial intelligence to advance a new standard of quality, transparency, and efficiency in the voluntary carbon market. Harnessing remote sensing, satellite data, and machine learning, Pachama provides rigorously evaluated projects in its owned marketplace. In addition, Pachama is working with leading industry players to establish a digital measuring, reporting, and verification (DMRV) platform for the general market. Because there aren’t enough forest restoration and conservation projects to move at the pace the planet demands to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, Pachama is also now using its technology to originate forest carbon projects. Pachama Originals increases the supply of high-quality carbon credits while positively impacting communities and ecosystems.

"Our team is proud to be recognized for our commitment to driving innovation in the voluntary carbon market for the benefit of our planet," said Diego Saez Gil, Co-Founder, and CEO of Pachama. “With more companies making net-zero commitments globally, our advanced AI-based technology will continue to play an increasingly important role as a source of truth that de-risks investments and ensures only credits from the highest quality nature-based projects are available for purchase.”

Since 2009, the Global Cleantech 100 Program has recognized innovative companies best positioned to help build a more digitized, de-carbonized, and resource-efficient industrial future. The list recognizes companies delivering sustainable solutions in six sectors: agriculture and food, enabling technologies, energy and power, materials and chemicals, resources and environment, transportation, and logistics.

This year’s group has been selected from over 15,000 nominees from 93 countries, submitted by the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. From there, 330 companies were shortlisted and reviewed by Cleantech’s 81-member expert panel of leading investors, and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.

“This Global Cleantech 100 edition is remarkable for the number of businesses in it who represent solutions for some of the hardest of decarbonization challenges and those who are working on some of the critical materials issues coming our way, real soon,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “We salute not only these 100 companies but all the thousands beyond, who are fighting the good fight.”

Pachama and the other companies selected will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America on January 23-25 in Palm Springs, CA.

About Pachama

Pachama is a technology company on a mission to restore nature to solve climate change. Harnessing the latest advancements in satellite imagery, remote sensing and machine learning, Pachama measures the carbon stored in our forests with unprecedented precision and monitors forest growth over time. Through the Pachama platform, responsible companies can confidently invest in high-quality forest conservation projects verified by Pachama’s rigorous evaluation process.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.