CBT Founder, CEO, and CTO Kelly Ireland Named IoT Community 2022 Woman of the Year

Orange, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT is honored to announce that IoT Community - Internet of Things Community® has named Kelly Ireland, CBT Founder, CEO and CTO as the Woman of the Year for 2022. Now in its second year, the award recognizes excellence at the highest level within the IoT ecosystem. She was selected from a highly competitive field of thousands of members and the extended IoT Community, including technologists, thought leaders, influencers, and entrepreneurs.

Kelly won this award because of the ground-breaking work and accomplishments of both her and her company. CBT is a leader in IoT technologies, which solve real-world business problems for end-users across multiple verticals, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, construction, and healthcare.

Kelly founded CBT in 2001 as a value-added reseller (VAR) focused on unparalleled client service. However, having a keen eye for technology trends and always taking the time and opportunity to listen to industry experts, she assessed the impending changes in the industry early on. She built up CBT’s engineering expertise, data science practice and partnerships to revolutionize the company’s offerings and make the difficult transition from VAR to Domain Expert Integrator. Since that time, the company has flourished. CBT is now in rarefied air, bridging the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT) with groundbreaking projects like the Refinery of the Future (RotF) at Texmark Chemicals.

Kelly joins the esteemed inaugural winner of Woman of the Year, Jane Howell, Product Marketing Expert at SAS. In addition to this award, IoT Community also named Andrew Morawski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Communications, Man of the Year and SoftServe, the digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology, Corporation of the Year.

“CBT is proud to be a part of the IoT Community and to share our expertise while we grow alongside our fellow influencers who are shaping the future of technology,” said Kelly Ireland, CBT Founder, CEO and CTO. “At CBT we have always focused on the art of the possible, making investments in IoT years before it was commercially viable. It’s edifying to be able to support our customers in ways that could not have been imagined just a few years ago. Thank you to the IoT Community for this honor and for the leadership forum that you have created.”

“We are proud to name Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO & CTO of CBT as the 2022 IoT Community Woman of the Year,” said David Hill, Executive Director at IoT Community. “Kelly has made huge contributions across the IoT Community ecosystem in 2022, from Chairing our Diamond Panel to presenting a joint Keynote discussion focusing on Leadership in IoT for the WIoTCoE. Kelly is a true inspiration who continues to demonstrate great leadership as an employer to her employees as well as through driving innovation across the industry. Kelly remains a fierce advocate for the push to a more diverse and fairer ecosystem. THANK YOU, Kelly, from everyone in the IoT Community family for all you do!”

About IoT Community® – (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 40,000+ members. The function is to focus on the adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming a variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of the Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

