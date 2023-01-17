Larks Entertainment Announces New Franchise Concept





Rendering of Larks Entertainment’s Shuffleboard Concept

Click to download renderings

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larks Entertainment (Larks) is the latest venture of seasoned industry veteran, Curt Skallerup, former CEO and Founder of Altitude Trampoline Parks. With an emphasis on “eatertainment”, “competitive socializing”, and the “active entertainment” category of the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) sector, Larks will be launching new concepts and scaling them through franchising.

Within the new “Active Entertainment” industry, never before has any one company created a conglomerate of options that offered various price points to its franchise partners and at the same time to the consumers. Larks is setting out to own this new entertainment vertical and will grow through a series of corporate and franchisee facilities.

"I am thrilled to be launching Larks and introducing our unique concept options to the franchise industry, where we will be the first company to offer a modular franchising options. We are excited to grow starting in Dallas and Nashville, and we can't wait to see our concepts take off across the US,” said Curt Skallerup, Founder and CEO of Larks Entertainment.

Larks’ concepts require limited skills, appealing to everyone and offering affordable fun and food, in a clean and safe environment. Larks was founded to be the preeminent operator and franchisor of entertainment concepts throughout the US, and to appeal to potential franchisees at all financial levels.

Larks is launching multiple concepts, which can function individually or together, with an emphasis on bringing nostalgic games back into popularity; combined with new and exciting concepts. The first six concepts will be Larks Shuffleboard Club, Larks Putt Club, Larkade, Obstacle Adventures, Blast Legends and Larks Kitchen and Bar.

Larks will leverage its platform, track record, and expertise to give franchisees the ability to launch and scale using the company's "turn-key" franchising model: "Franchising in a Box."

Larks also have locations in the works in Kansas City, MO; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, CA and St. Petersburg, FL. For more information visit, www.LarksEntertainment.com.

About Larks Entertainment:

