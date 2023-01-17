Hillstream BioPharma to Present at the Virtual Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on January 18-19, 2023

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, will present at the Virtual Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference being held on January 18-19, 2023.



Mr. Randy Milby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hillstream BioPharma, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST and will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community.

To register for the conference, access the livestream, and request to participate in 1-on-1 meetings with Mr. Milby, please access this link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AGPD5ts5STqZfzhlcoUVrQ

To view the archived recordings for the presentation, please visit the Hillstream BioPharma website at: ir.hillstreambio.com.

About Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates against drug-resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate, HSB-1216, expected to enter clinical trials in 2023, targets ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, whose active drug was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in drug resistant tumors, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to initiate IND discussions with the FDA in first half of 2023. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, a proprietary tumor targeting platform which extends duration of action and minimizes off-target toxicity, with HSB-1216 as well as biologics, mRNA, peptides and other modalities in the tumor microenvironment. Quatrabody™ conjugates immuno-oncology targets with greater binding affinity than approved therapies. Hillstream Quatramers with novel biologics developed against proprietary undruggable epitopes of PD-1 and other validated will enter the rapidly growing immuno-oncology therapeutics market leading with HSB-1940, targeting PD-1, followed by additional targets including PD-L1, HER-2 and TROP-2. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com .

