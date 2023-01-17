Broadcast Equipment Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 10,718.62 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Broadcast Equipment Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. By working with a number of steps of collecting and analyzing market data, the first-class Broadcast Equipment market research report is framed with the expert team. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. The market study and analysis of this business report also lend a hand to figuring out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions, and their ideas for the advancement of a product. The wide-ranging Broadcast Equipment report comprises of various segments linked to the Broadcast Equipment industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.



Broadcast equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 10,718.62 million by 2029.

A radio or television broadcast is a set of programs transmitted over a medium. Generally, it is an air medium for public reception that anyone can receive with a receiver tuned to the right channel. Broadcast equipment is generally hardware’s which enables the broadcaster to transmit the program, such as radio programs, movies, films, plays, concerts, and others. There are two types of equipment used in program generation and transmission, broadly classified as video equipment and audio equipment. There are various types of video equipment such as complete console systems, broadcast & production consoles, editing & graphics consoles, data, and security devices. On the other hand, audio equipment such as portable sound systems, signal processors, surge protectors, audio cables, headphones and headsets, sound testers, wireless communications devices, audio workstations, and others are combined and used for broadcast.

The major factors driving the growth of the broadcast equipment market are surging preference for UHD transmission and content production and increasing application of broadcast equipment for a wide range of applications such as radio and television and others. Advent of 5G wireless networks and ATSC 3.0 technologies is creating opportunities for the growth of the market. Increase in cases related to cyber-attacks is acting as the major restraint for broadcast equipment market. Limited availability of UHD or 4K streaming is acting as a major challenge for the growth of the market.

In October 2021, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has launched Vuma TV over the OTT platform across the globe through its subsidiary Red Bee Media Ltd. The main objective of this service launch was to broadcast all types of content, be it political, entertainment, and others. Through this company aims to strengthen its global presence.

In November 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc. acquired replex GmbH. The key feature of this acquisition was to observe enterprise-scale and cloud-native environments capabilities. This helped the company to strengthen the foundation of the AppDynamics platform. Through, this company enhanced its reputation among its consumer.

The Broadcast Equipment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Harmonic, Inc.,

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.,

Grass Valley Canada,

Global Invacom,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

Evertz,

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.,

Sencore,

AvL Technologies,

EVS Broadcast Equipment,

Belden Inc.,

Elma Electronic.,

Broadcast Electronics,

OMB,

Wellav Technologies Ltd.,

ACORDE Technologies S.A.,

Eletec Radio Broadcast Equipment & Transmitters.,

ETL Systems Ltd,

Clyde Broadcast Technology

Core Objective of Broadcast Equipment Market:

Every firm in the Broadcast Equipment market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Broadcast Equipment Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Broadcast Equipment Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Broadcast Equipment Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Broadcast Equipment top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

This broadcast equipment market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Key Market Segments Covered in Broadcast Equipment Industry Research

Based on frequency, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into low frequency, medium frequency, high frequency, very high frequency, ultra-high frequency, super-high frequency. In 2022, the ultra-high frequency is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market due to increased focus on the advanced high-speed broadband infrastructure to support the growing demand for television broadcast, cell phones, and satellite communication as these frequency range is best suitable for broadcast.

Based on technology, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into analog broadcast, digital broadcast. In 2022, the digital broadcast segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market due to an increase in the capacity of broadcast transmission networks by improving spectrum efficiency that can cater to the growing demand of consumers for entertainment media content. Digital broadcast is the key to providing better signal quality which increases robustness to interference and picture degradation.

Based on power range, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into low power range, high power range. In 2022, the high power range segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as the advent of smart devices has boosted the demand for media-generated content across the globe. In order to offer the best possible service and quality content, high power range broadcast equipment is used for high transmission of HD video content.

Based on content type, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into audio, video, audio/visual. In 2022, the audio/visual segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as growing demand for real-time experience of sports events, political meetings, weather reports, and others is boosting the demand for audio/video broadcast equipment. With the advancement in technology and high-speed 5G networks, the live broadcast and podcast can be streamed live and viewed by a consumer.

Based on product type, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into dish antennas, encoders, amplifiers, transmitters & repeaters, switches, video servers, modulators, others. In 2022, the transmitters & repeaters segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as increasing demand for media content, advanced high-speed broadband infrastructure, and proliferation of smart consumer electronic devices.

Based on application, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into radio, television, cable television, and IPTV. In 2022, the IPTV segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as there is a growing demand for media content of various programs due to advancements in technology such as ATSC 3.0 and AI-based technologies.

Broadcast Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in broadcast equipment industry report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America in South America.

The U.S. accounted for maximum share in the broadcast equipment market as it is the highest exporting country. China is expected to dominate the market due to the growing availability of a wide variety of OTT content. Germany has witnessed high growth in the broadcast equipment market due to large number of adoption of broadcast equipment in the region.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Broadcast Equipment market is depicted by this report.

The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Broadcast Equipment market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Broadcast Equipment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Frequency Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Technology Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Power Range Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Content Type Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Product Type Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Product Type Application Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Region Global Broadcast Equipment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

