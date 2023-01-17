Bathroom Products Market sales will grow at a 8.9 % CAGR to reach USD 212.3 billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global bathroom products market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2022 and 2031. Demand for bathroom products is high owing to rise in disposable income and increase in urge to adopt lavish lifestyle and update homes and bathrooms.



Availability of various bathroom products at cost-effective rates is another significant factor expected to augment market growth during the forecast period. Rise in inclination toward elegant lifestyle and the need for functional designs and bathroom products are anticipated to augment the market in the next few years.

According to TMR report, the global bathroom products market stood at US$ 92.0 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 212.3 Bn by the end of 2031. Rise in expenditure on bathroom and home interiors is likely to present significant opportunities in the global bathroom products market during the forecast period.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79137

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Urbanization and Residential Construction Activities : Population growth, particularly in developing countries, has resulted in mass migration to cities. Western lifestyles are becoming more popular among the people in these economies. Furthermore, disposable income in emerging markets has increased significantly in the past few years. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the bathroom products market during the forecast period.

Population growth, particularly in developing countries, has resulted in mass migration to cities. Western lifestyles are becoming more popular among the people in these economies. Furthermore, disposable income in emerging markets has increased significantly in the past few years. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the bathroom products market during the forecast period. Increase in Adoption of Home Automation: Rise in popularity of smart technology and increase in adoption of smart home concepts are anticipated to propel bathroom products market expansion. Home automation equipment is easy to install and have better functionality in comparison to traditional bathroom products. Thus, rise in adoption of home automation systems is projected to bolster bathroom products market expansion in the long run.

Key Drivers

Rapid pace of urbanization and rise in construction activities in the residential sector are expected to augment the global bathroom products market during the forecast period





Rise in demand for bathroom furniture is anticipated to propel the bathroom products market size during the forecast period



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=79137<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rise in building and construction activities in the emerging nations

Rise in population, growing need for newly constructed housing projects, and increase in disposable income of people in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan, are projected to present significant opportunities for market players in the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

Key Players

Prominent players in the global bathroom products market are AmeriSink, Inc., Ginsey Industries, Inc., Sloan Valve Company, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Hamberger Sanitary GmbH, LIXIL Corporation, TOTO Ltd., Roca Sanitario, S.A, and Kohler Co.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=79137

Bathroom Products Market Segmentation

Type

Bathroom Basin Single Double Multiple

Bathroom Furniture Cabinets Mirrors Shelves Others (vanities, etc.)

Bathroom Accessories Taps Toothbrush Holders Towel Racks/Rings Trash Cans Others (bath rugs & mats, etc.)





Application

Residential

Commercial Hospitals Offices Hotels & Cafes Others (institutions, etc.)



Price

Low

Medium

High/Premium



Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores DIY Stores





Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -

Mattress Market Share 2022 – 2031

Online Gambling & Betting Market Size 2022 – 2031

Kids Furniture Market Growth Forecast 2022 – 2031

Forklift Trucks Market Analysis 2022 – 2031

Compostable Tableware Market Share 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com