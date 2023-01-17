Get Dandy: Review Removal Assists Online Reputation Management

Irvine, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

Businesses in search of a reliable reputation management service may be happy to hear about Irvine, CA based Dandy and their review removal services. Dandy uses advanced, proprietary machine learning technology to scan review pages on popular sites, identify negative reviews and subsequently remove them. Reviews can greatly affect a company’s reputation, and one bad or unfair review can lead to the loss of a large number of sales due to customers being turned away by the negative experiences of others. With the help of Dandy, businesses can isolate and remove these negative reviews, thus greatly improving their online image.



“Yes — We can help remove bad online reviews,” the reputation management service says. “It’s called Dandy. We’ve developed proprietary technology to accomplish this. That’s why brands like Holiday Inn, Wyndham and Midas use Dandy. We’ve removed over 40,000 bad reviews and even law firms trust Dandy to review bad reviews from Google, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Facebook and other review sites! Get those bad reviews taken down today! Money-back guarantee: once we remove it, it will never reappear. Our machine learning program helps remove bad reviews for your business. Never again be held to the whims of bad reviews. If you have 2 or 2,000 negative reviews, our proprietary technology can help remove them permanently. We have a money-back guarantee that once we remove a review, it will never re-appear.”



Dandy allows users to keep a close eye on the reputation of their business. Their experienced review team, using the Dandy software, makes it possible for companies to focus on nothing else but running their business instead of getting bogged down in handling bad reviews. Dandy’s team of review removal specialists has taken down over 40,000 defamatory reviews from sites like Google, Facebook and Yelp.



The company also offers a number of complementary services. Their approach to reputation management can only be described as holistic; they take every aspect of a business’ online image into account when coming up with reputation management solutions. They remove bad reviews, add new ones, conduct surveys and more, all to ensure that any given business’ online image attracts more customers. Dandy also provides a way for businesses to connect with prospects and customers who visit their website through their webchat service. This allows businesses to capture leads directly from their website by allowing visitors to communicate in real time with their teams. Customers who find it easy to get information on products and services and more during a quick visit to a business’ website are more likely to commit to a purchase.



Dandy also automates review replies. Dandy says, “Never write a manual reply to a review again. Use our AI-powered technology to automatically write replies for you using Local SEO optimization and AI. Each reply will appear authentic, personal and unique. Save time by automating this process across your locations and review sites. Dandy’s technology utilizes copywrite artificial intelligence to custom craft each review reply. Each reply is prepared in a way that is both personal and optimized for local SEO, helping your business climb in Google’s local search rankings. You can set our automate review reply to up to automatically reply to old and new 4 and 5 star reviews — or you can preview each message before it is posted. This tool is currently functioning for Google and Yelp reviews, and we hope to expand its reach in the future.“



Dandy has, itself, received excellent reviews from happy users. AJ Saleem, Director of Suprex Learning, had this to say about the online reputation management service: “Exceptional service, because I saw some results in the beginning early on. Dandy did a great job of removing a couple of negative reviews. They did a great job of that in just a few months, and I was happy to see that with the invested value. It was definitely a value-added service."



For more information on Dandy and how they can help with reputation management and review removal, visit www.getdandy.com. It is also possible to book a demo through the company’s website.

