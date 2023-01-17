Caliber Announces David Dart as Chief People Officer

Lewisville, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, announced the appointment of David Dart as Chief People Officer. In this role, Dart will lead all facets of teammate services, including career and leadership development, recruiting, and human resource operations; all in support Caliber's purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®.

“Our teammates are at the center of Caliber’s success, and I am confident David will continue to drive our efforts to inspire every teammate to reach their full potential and to become the employer of choice in every community we serve,” said Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders. “David has a strong background in human resource strategy, development and deployment for multi-unit operations similar to Caliber. His contributions will no-doubt enhance our already strong leadership team.”

Dart comes to Caliber from Terminix Global Holdings, where he oversaw the development of HR analytics to drive decisions around key metrics, ultimately improving teammate retention and the front-line teammate experience as the Chief HR Officer. Before Terminix Global Holdings, Dart built a distinguished career serving in various leadership positions with privately held, mid-size and Fortune 500 companies.

Dart holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan, where he is still an enthusiastic UM athletics fan. He proudly served in the Navy from 1992 to 1999. He has two adult children who reside in Chicago, is an avid reader, enjoys spending time with family and friends, and is passionate about volunteering for local non-profits.

“Caliber’s purpose-driven culture is a great fit for me – the work of Caliber teammates, their passion for delivering their purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, and their commitment to their customers and the communities they serve are incredible to see and experience,” said Dart. “I look forward to contributing to the success of Caliber and helping both our teammates and the company to be well-positioned for Caliber’s stages of growth.”

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,500 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, one of the nation's largest auto collision repair providers across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra-Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 25,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives—every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at caliber.com.

