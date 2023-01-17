Client Says His Addiction Treatment at Resurgence Behavioral Health Was a Great Experience

Costa Mesa, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, California — A California man has praised his rehab experience at Resurgence Behavioral Health in a five-star review on Google. It wasn’t easy for him at first, but he stuck with the program and found success. Those that work the system find the system works for them.

The former client, who calls himself ATC, wrote, “My stay at Resurgence didn’t go so well from the beginning until I maintained a little wellness and got to know the staff, especially Austin, Jasmine and Ashley! Great experience.”

Like ATC, many others who struggle with addiction find that just getting started is the hardest part. It can be physically and emotionally tough to give up something you’ve relied on for years to get you through challenging times or relieve intense pain; often, the urge to use again feels too overwhelming. But with the right rehab program delivered by a team of caring, knowledgeable and experienced treatment specialists, what seems impossible can be achieved.

ATC found success at Resurgence’s facility in Costa Mesa, California, part of a nationwide network of drug and alcohol treatment programs. Throughout the Resurgence network, clients find comfortable surroundings and innovative treatment methods to support their journey to long-term recovery. The Resurgence treatment team includes medical professionals, certified addiction counselors, licensed therapists and trained addiction specialists – all of whom are passionate about helping clients break free from addiction and live their best lives.

Resurgence treats substance use disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including prescription drugs. Resurgence also offers trauma-related care and treats co-occurring disorders, in which addiction is accompanied by mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression – a dual diagnosis that affects about a third of people who have an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

The Resurgence team has a variety of strategies for helping clients overcome their addictions. They use the latest behavioral therapies and provide medication-assisted treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings. Other treatment options include the SMART program: which affects about a third of drug- or alcohol-dependent people.

Treatment is integrated with traditional 12 Step programs, but Resurgence also offers a 12 Step alternative called SMART: Self-Management And Recovery Training. Offered by many leading recovery programs, SMART differs from 12 Step treatment in many ways, including the lack of a spiritual or “higher power” component.

The recovery journey at Resurgence begins with detox, the cleansing period when the body and mind are prepared for treatment. Detox can be a physically uncomfortable experience that often has withdrawal symptoms like nausea and muscle cramps but has been known to lead to seizures and other dangerous effects. Therefore, it is critical to undergo detox under qualified medical supervision. At Resurgence, these symptoms can be relieved with medications designed to reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms so that clients stay with the program.

After detox, the client usually moves to residential addiction treatment, where clients can immerse themselves in their treatments and recovery journey without distractions. Customized treatment programs are offered in a safe, healthy environment where clients can learn to manage their addiction successfully and avoid situations that can trigger a relapse.

Resurgence also offers outpatient treatment for clients who have completed more intensive treatment plans or are ready to return home or go back to work. Therapy continues in person or virtually to help clients resume their daily lives.

Formal treatment will eventually end, but support continues with aftercare. These programs help clients sustain lasting sobriety from drug or alcohol addiction, to continue reaching their recovery goals and build new lives.

For more information on treatment of substance use disorder for oneself or a loved one, visit Resurgence Behavioral Health or call 855-458-0050.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEcyYfdNBFY

###

For more information about Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa, contact the company here:



Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa

+19498996003