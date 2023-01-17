Transaction in Own Shares & Total Voting Rights

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Transaction in Own Shares

17 January 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that, on 17 January 2023, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.



purchased Price paid



per share % of class



in issue Ventures shares of 0.1p each 1,151,041 68.16p 1.68% Healthcare shares of 0.1p each 415,163 71.34p 1.48%

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 17 January 2023, are summarised as follows:



Shares in issue



Voting rights



per share

Voting rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares of 0.1 pence each 53,550,409 860 46,053,351,740 Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 21,938,212 1,146

25,141,190,952 AIM Shares of 0.1 pence each 2,695,803 1,146 3,089,390,238 Total voting rights 80,306,185,234

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.