ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 17 January 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 17 January 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 17 January 2023 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 Amount, shares 1,200 Average price/share, EUR 3.8591 Total cost, EUR 4,630.92



The company holds a total of 36,253 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 17 January 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.



On behalf of Ilkka Oyj



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho



Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

